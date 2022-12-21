Read full article on original website
Related
Man allegedly claimed to have vials of viruses in his pockets as he robbed Salt Lake County banks
A homeless man robbed two banks in the Salt Lake County area this Dec., claiming to have "viral viruses" in his pockets, according to the Unified Police Dept.
ksl.com
Under this type of contract, people with disabilities are paid below minimum wage
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City resident Deborah Bowman says her daughter Heather is "a little fighter." Heather nearly drowned when she was just under 2 years old, Bowman said, and doctors initially thought she wouldn't make it through the night. The accident left her cortically blind and with no reflexes.
eastidahonews.com
Self-proclaimed Utah millionaire sentenced to jail in assault, kidnapping
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — A Salt Lake man accused of holding a woman in his house for several weeks, assaulting her on multiple occasions during that time and threatening to kill her family members, has been sentenced to serve 85 days in jail. Ramone Mauricio Martinez, 39,...
ABC 4
FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
Police give $25k in gifts during traffic stops this Christmas
This year, the Utah Attorney General's Office continued its tradition of "Operation Give Back," giving out unexpected gifts to families during traffic stops.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
KSLTV
State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
KSLTV
After her cousin was killed by an ex, Utah’s Lt. Gov. says Utah must take action on domestic violence
SANDY, Utah – Cemetery visits conjure up grief and frustration for the Mayne family. “It’s nice to visit here, but it kind of feels bad to go home, like we’re leaving her here,” said Amos Mayne. The family struggles to understand how their daughter and sister...
Utah treatment center raises funds for homeless youths through Airbnb listing
Ever seen a park bench listed on Airbnb? This Christmas, Havenwood Academy, a local residential treatment center specializing in helping young foster women, is asking people to "go homeless" so foster youths don't have to.
ABC 4
POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
Gov't recommends 10-year sentence for Utah 'Real Housewives' star
If the federal government has its way, a Utah reality television star will spend the next decade behind bars for taking part in a nationwide telemarketing scheme.
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
KSLTV
Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’
SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
kjzz.com
Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
kuer.org
Utah County has no homeless shelter, so the community helps fill the gap
Winter in Utah brings a mix of snow, ice and frigid temperatures. Heading into the holiday weekend, the National Weather Service forecasted dangerously cold conditions for Northern Utah and Southwest Wyoming, with lows between 0 and 20 degrees. That's why Justin Banks, lead pastor at the Genesis Project in Provo,...
UTA bus driver speaks out after assault
Neil Uemura of Salt Lake City, a seven-year bus driver veteran was on his daily bus route Tuesday night when the unthinkable happened.
Fugitive shot dead after pulling gun on U.S. Marshals in West Valley City
One man has died after an officer-involved shooting in West Valley City on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
KUTV
All four Utah congressmen subpoenaed in redistricting lawsuit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All four Utah representatives have been served with subpoenas in connection to a lawsuit filed over redistricting in the state. The suit was filed in March after the Utah Legislature re-drew congressional district boundaries. It was filed by the League of Women Voters of...
KSLTV
UTA bus driver hospitalized after ‘unprovoked’ attack at Millcreek Station
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A Utah Transit Authority bus driver was hospitalized Tuesday after he was attacked while on a break at the Millcreek Station. The incident happened at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. Carl Arky with UTA said the bus driver was standing outside the bus, taking a...
Comments / 1