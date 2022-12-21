SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.

UTAH STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO