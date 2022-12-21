ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 1

Related
ABC 4

FOUND: Missing ‘endangered’ teen found in Salt Lake City

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – South Salt Lake City Police said in an update the missing teen has been located in Salt Lake City. He is reportedly unharmed. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for missing ‘endangered’ teenager. Friday, December 23 // 8:00 a.m. SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

State delivers $15M on 12 wastewater reuse projects in southern, central Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah environmental officials on Thursday announced how $15 million in state funds directed to wastewater reuse in southern Utah will be spent. A dozen municipalities, conservancies and special service districts in the region will receive money toward reuse projects from the newly created Southern Utah Wastewater Grant Program, according to the Utah Division of Water Quality. John Mackey, the division’s director, said all of the projects will seek to find “innovative solutions” to water conservation throughout the southern half of the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

POLICE: Alleged serial construction fraudster arrested

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested in late November, accused of defrauding several victims out of nearly $44,000 across Weber and Davis County and Roy City. Police are now asking other victims to report their experiences as well. Anthony Tobias Aguilar, 55, faces charges of engaging...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Gov. Cox declares Ballet West a ‘national treasure’

SALT LAKE CITY — Governor Cox declared Dec. 24 as Ballet West’s Nutcracker Day in Utah to celebrate America’s first and longest running Nutcracker. The state of Utah presented the declaration at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre before the noon performance Christmas Eve. “Utah is home...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Millcreek robbery suspect threatens spread of 'viral viruses'

MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Officers with the Unified Police Department took a man into custody after he reportedly robbed two different banks by threatening that he "worked in a lab" and had "vials with viral viruses." Murphy James Hollie, 38, was arrested on Wednesday after police said he attempted...
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

All four Utah congressmen subpoenaed in redistricting lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All four Utah representatives have been served with subpoenas in connection to a lawsuit filed over redistricting in the state. The suit was filed in March after the Utah Legislature re-drew congressional district boundaries. It was filed by the League of Women Voters of...
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy