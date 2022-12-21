Known for defense, Moira Joiner making impact as scorer for Michigan State women's basketball

EAST LANSING ― Moira Joiner has always had a reputation for delivering on the defensive end.

The senior is now showing she can be a reliable contributor on the offensive end as well for the Michigan State women's basketball team.

Joiner had 11 points — all in the opening half — off the bench for MSU in its 98-50 victory over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday. It marked the third straight game with at least 10 points this season for Joiner and the seventh time she has hit double figures scoring for the Spartans (8-5).

"Knowing I do have that capability to score and even knowing my team needs me to get 10 a game (has been big)," Joiner said. "They're not asking for a ton, but just to contribute. That was definitely a big focus for me coming back from my injury. I literally worked all summer so I'm glad to see it's paying off a little bit."

The seven games in double figures scoring is the most in a season for Joiner during her career. She scored in double figures six times during both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons — her first two in the program. Joiner, who had her junior season cut short early due to concussions, said she is more confident offensively now.

"I've always had that, for lack of better words, in my bag," Joiner said. "I honestly think that this year it's just I'm more efficient. I'm more aggressive when I get to the hole and I've been working on my finishing. When I go to the basket I try to get the foul and the finish instead of just throwing something up there and hoping for the best. I feel this year is probably the best scoring for me."

MSU coach Suzy Merchant has continued to appreciate all Joiner has brought to the table for her program and the many roles she's been able to fill, including the ability to play four different positions.

"She's always been like an MVP because she can (play) a one through a four," Merchant said. "She's consistent with her effort. She's super smart, she can read angles, she can guard just about anybody. She's scrappy. She can shoot the 3 ball, she can get herself to the rim and her pull-up jumper — she's been working on it and gotten better and better. She's become a triple-threat scorer, I think, or a three-level scorer."

Joiner was one of three players to score in double figures for MSU in its final non-conference contest Tuesday. Kamaria McDaniel finished with a team-high 19 points

Matilda Ekh added 12 points — all in the third quarter — and Stephanie Visscher added 10 points. Visscher scored in double figures for the first time since the season-opening win over Delaware State.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Known for defense, Moira Joiner making impact as scorer for Michigan State women's basketball