WLOS.com
Part of McDowell Street closed after underground pipe bursts, leaves road slick
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water flowing down the street is something one doesn't want to see on a freezing day in which any moisture on the road turns to ice. On Saturday, Dec. 24, water gushed down McDowell Street in Asheville, shutting down the road earlier in the day -- in front of Little Pigs Barbecue not far from Mission Hospital.
WLOS.com
Crews work to restore power across the region as homeowners survey damages so far
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — High winds caused major problems in Buncombe County Friday morning with power outages and downed trees. As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, 1,944 Duke Energy customers are without power. In northern Buncombe County, News 13 crews spoke with a homeowner who woke to find a...
WLOS.com
Madison County becomes small winter wonderland as temperatures plummet to single digits
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For much of western NC, wind and plummeting temperatures has been the story Friday, Dec. 23. Some parts did see snow, too, like in Madison County. News 13 crews visited the N.C. welcome center located about five miles from the Tennessee border, where temperatures...
WLOS.com
McDowell County to get $6 million in grants toward affordable housing
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — McDowell County is receiving a total of $6 million in grants aimed at providing affordable transitional housing and helping some county residents stay in their homes. The grants totaling $950,000 and $5 million are directed at two different, yet related, needs in the community....
WLOS.com
Thousands of Carolinians left powerless amid single-digit temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Downed trees and powerlines led to a cold night for many across the Carolinas. On Friday night, the Duke Energy outage map showed more than 64,000 people were without electricity. Most of the outages are because of downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: North Carolina Arboretum
We're back at the first-ever Ingles Open Road location to help make your day merry and bright. We're at the North Carolina Arboretum in Asheville, N.C., for the Winter Lights, a spectacular walk-through light show that displays more than a million lights and several acres of beautiful holiday magic ready for your exploration. With food, fun, performances, and more, this place is the perfect spot to put you in the holiday spirit.
WLOS.com
Flight delays, cancellations pile up as weather worsens in WNC, across the nation
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — As many take to the air for the holidays, delayed and canceled flights mounted throughout the evening Thursday. According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 8,110 flights had been canceled by 9:30 p.m. with 33,602 more delayed. “You get your tickets in advance...
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
WLOS.com
Fair and affordable housing a challenge for Buncombe County, report says
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The issues of fair and affordable housing remain front and center for the Buncombe County commission, following the release of a study by Land of Sky. The study, a review of the status of fair housing in the county, was prompted by a $900,000 grant to the county by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The report, a snapshot of fair housing in the county today, identified five specific areas where questions of fairness continue to block access for many seeking to find a home.
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507- 508-211645- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles- Wythe-Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA- Bath-Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford- Amherst-Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier- Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Tazewell, Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville,. Radford, Pulaski, Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale,. Volney, Galax, Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington,. Hot Springs, Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,. Stuart, Rocky...
WLOS.com
Asheville restaurants team up to fundraise for deeply affordable housing project
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville restaurants are banding together this holiday season with a mission: to raise money for a deeply affordable housing development and increase awareness about the local housing crisis. Participating restaurants will choose an individual item, or a category of items, from their menu to feature...
North Carolina Chick-fil-A owner fined after some workers paid in sandwiches, teens assigned ‘hazardous’ jobs
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The owner of a North Carolina Chick-Fil-A has been fined by the Department of Labor for child labor and minimum wage standards violations, Fox News reports. The restaurant first came under fire in July 2022, when a Facebook post that offered to pay volunteer workers in meal vouchers went viral. “We […]
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
Charlotte Stories
Belmont Just Discharged Over 5,000 Gallons of Untreated Wastewater
The City of Belmont just had an emergency incident involving the discharge of untreated wastewater into the South Fork River. Due to heavy rains the morning of December 22, 2022, the wastewater lift station was overloaded and the city had to make an emergency discharge at 2021 Oaks Parkway. According to the City of Belmont’s Water Distribution and Collections Division of the Public Works Department, the discharge amounted to approximately 5,250 gallons of untreated wastewater.
YAHOO!
Buncombe County Sheriff: 4th person charged in Arden double homicide
ASHEVILLE - A fourth person has been charged in connection to a double homicide Dec. 19 in Arden, where two people were found apparently shot to death in a car outside a Shell gas station and QuikMart, according to a news release from the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. The afternoon...
WLOS.com
WNC stores sell out of necessities as bitter cold rolls in; American Red Cross on standby
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of western North Carolina are preparing for the bitterly cold weather moving into the area this weekend -- which means local hardware stores say they’ve seen increased demand for basic items. “This one is getting really cold," said Bonnie Keyser, store manager of...
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
WLOS.com
Suspect search continues after children pulled from car as carjacker takes off, police say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Fletcher police remain on the hunt for a man they say carjacked a vehicle on Saturday night at the Shell gas station on Asheville Highway at I-26. Authorities say at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, 38-year-old Jacob Hoots entered the Mountain Energy convenience store in the gas plaza and locked the door behind him.
WLOS.com
Food ministry serves up meal, visits with Santa and gifts in Spruce Pine
SPRUCE PINE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Neighbors Feeding Neighbors food ministry served up a Christmas dinner to anyone in need of a warm meal Thursday in Spruce Pine. It dished up a full menu of favorites, including turkey, ham and mac and cheese. Children got to visit with Santa,...
