dailyhodl.com

Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode

Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Predicts Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Will Rally 1,400% to $250,000 Next Year

Billionaire investor Tim Draper, the founder of Draper Associates and one of Silicon Valley-s best-known investors, has doubled down on his $250,000 Bitcoin ($BTC) price prediction, saying the cryptocurrency will hit that mark by June of next year. According to CNBC, Draper predicted the flagship cryptocurrency will still rise nearly...
tipranks.com

Coinbase Stock (NASDAQ:COIN): Cathie Wood’s Catching the Falling Knife. Should You?

Coinbase stock has been a fast-falling knife following the FTX blowup and other factors that could make crypto winter way colder. Despite the fear on the Street, Cathie Wood remains a bull, loading up on shares after the latest dip. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) can’t seem to catch a break. Undoubtedly, shares...
Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
dailyhodl.com

‘Magic’ Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 138% As Coinbase Places Crypto Asset on Roadmap

An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin project has quietly outperformed the markets with a parabolic rally following a nod of approval from top US crypto exchange Coinbase. Coinbase says Magic (MAGIC) is now on its listing roadmap, which the exchange created as a way to promote transparency and prevent insider trading on its listings.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Whales Dump 20,000 BTC On The Market, Sell Side Strengthens

The Bitcoin price action remains stalled as the cryptocurrency moves in a tight range; uncertainty is king in the current environment. Market participants are more optimistic after BTC climbed 12% from the yearly lows, but the possibility of a sustainable rally is declining. The sideways price action is affecting the...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Delisted from Crypto Marketplace Paxful, CEO Says ETH Is Another Form of Fiat Money

Peer-to-peer crypto market platform Paxful says it’s delisting Ethereum (ETH), saying that it’s just another form of fiat currency. Ray Youssef, co-founder of the New York-based crypto exchange, says the company is delisting Ethereum due to what he thinks is a lack of decentralization stemming from the leading smart contract platform’s switch to proof-of-stake.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended

On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
coingeek.com

Philippines: PH-IGM, Gameloot, Vertex Evo Trading hit with SEC warnings

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued advisories against three entities in breach of securities laws. The entities include PH-IGM, Gameloot, and Vertex Evo Trading, firms blacklisted by the securities watchdog for violating extant regulations. According to the public advisory, the SEC noted that Vertex Evo Trading,...

