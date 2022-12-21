ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

OutThere Colorado

Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado

Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals

Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado

Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro

City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
DENVER, CO
estesparknews.com

Estes Park Woman Smashes Several Longs Peak Records

Lisa Foster became the first person on record to climb the mountain every month for three consecutive calendar years, setting a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive monthly summits. She also became the first woman to scale the peak by a different route every month within a calendar year, and has established herself as the first woman included in the Top Ten list of climbers who have summited the peak the most.
ESTES PARK, CO
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency

It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures

DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
COLORADO STATE

