Read full article on original website
Related
Here's when the next 'heavy snow' might hit Colorado
Following a last round of snow that favored the Boulder County area this week, Colorado is at about 95 percent of the to-date median snowpack. While that's lagging behind a little bit, slopesport enthusiasts should have no fear – the National Weather Service thinks another round of big snow might be on the way.
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 open through Summit County, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:45 a.m.: Several northeastern Colorado highways still remain closed CO-14 from Ault to Sterling. CO-61 between Sterling and Otis, CO-59 between County Road 2 near Haxtun and Wilson Street and I-76, US-6 between Sterling and County Road 1 near Haxtun, and US-385 between CO-23 and County Road 32 in Julesberg. Expect...
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
Colorado is shoveling away several inches of snow that fell Wednesday overnight. Locations north of the Palmer Divide such as Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow, while snow accumulations were lighter in El Paso and Teller counties. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA) reported 3.9 inches of new snow. Here are some...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-25 northbound lane closures, coldest on record since 1990
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 7:00 p.m.: Two northbound I-25 lanes close in Castle Rock, latest snow totals. Two right lanes on I-25 between Wilcox Street and Meadows Parkway closed due to a crash just before...
Arctic air causes closures across Denver metro
City and county governments, schools and other Denver facilities will close Thursday, as the arctic air brings dangerously low temperatures to the state. Several districts will close Thursday, including 27J Schools, Denver Public Schools, Littleton Public Schools and Cherry Creek Public Schools. Many city and county courts and facilities will also close for the severe weather, including Jefferson County facilities and courts, Arapahoe County facilities and Adams County buildings. ...
Temperatures plummet, snow piles up In Loveland
Loveland residents prepared and braced for a storm that hit the area just days before the Christmas holiday.
Denver, Aurora will not enforce snow shoveling rules Thursday
Property owners in Denver are required to clear sidewalks after snow stops falling and risk fines if they do not comply. However, will this requirement be enforced during dangerously low temperatures?
It’s So Cold in Colorado, It Caused a Fork to Freeze in Mid-Air
On Thursday, Coloradans across the state awoke to frigid temperatures and several inches of freshly fallen snow. The arctic blast led to many delays and closures, but it also provided some beautiful winter sights and scenery. Residents have been sharing pictures of the polar vortex all day, including images of...
DIA experiences biggest one-hour temperature drop on record
According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at Denver International Airport dropped 37.1 degrees in one hour as a cold front moved into the area early in the evening last night, setting a record for the biggest one-hour temperature drop at the location in recorded history. During that hour, the temperature dropped from 42 degrees to 5 degrees Fahrenheit, dethroning the previous record of 35 degrees, set in January 2007.
estesparknews.com
Estes Park Woman Smashes Several Longs Peak Records
Lisa Foster became the first person on record to climb the mountain every month for three consecutive calendar years, setting a new record for the longest stretch of consecutive monthly summits. She also became the first woman to scale the peak by a different route every month within a calendar year, and has established herself as the first woman included in the Top Ten list of climbers who have summited the peak the most.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
Limit time outdoors, frostbite victim warns
After an outdoor walk on a night with subzero temperatures, severe frostbite had taken over a man's toes and feet, which were turning black and purple.
coloradosun.com
Soaring utility bills send huge waves of people scrambling for help keeping heat and lights on in Colorado
When Cheryl and Paul Ricks opened the December Xcel Energy bill for their mobile home in Clifton, they were panicked by the $1,080 charge. Lee LeFear’s reaction to his $872 bill, 245 miles away in Denver, was much the same. “I thought I was keeping up,” LeFear said. “There...
CDOT asks drivers to avoid travel during arctic cold front
Colorado's Department of Transportation is sending out a warning ahead of what looks likely to be an extreme drop in temperatures, expected to arrive in the Denver area beginning Wednesday evening.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Colorado Freezes
'Dangerously cold' weather is making its way to Colorado this week.
This Colorado Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker found the worst commutes in every state, including Colorado.
coloradosun.com
It’s about to get dangerously cold in Colorado. Here’s what you need to know to stay safe.
Forecasters are warning that Thursday could be the coldest day Denver has felt in more than three decades, anticipating a blast of bitter cold, arctic air that is expected to affect the entire state. The Colorado Sun has gathered important information to answer questions and help keep you safe ahead...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
How much snow will Denver get by Thursday morning?
Another round of snow will arrive in the Denver metro area with a major arctic cold front that will drop temperatures to below zero.
Colorado schools closed due to extremely cold temperatures
DENVER — Some Colorado school districts, government offices and businesses are closing Thursday while extremely cold temperatures, gusty winds and snow impact the state. Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek Schools, Littleton Public Schools and 27J Schools are among the districts that will close on Thursday. Cherry Creek Schools has...
Comments / 0