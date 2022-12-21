ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The blizzard in Western New York has impacted emergency services in the most affected areas. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a winter storm briefing Saturday morning and said that due to the winter storm, and vehicles being stranded and stuck on roads through the night, there are currently no emergency vehicles that can get to worst places that are affected by this storm. That includes Buffalo, Cheektowaga, the Town of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, Lancaster, Amherst, Clarence, and Williamsville.

ERIE COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO