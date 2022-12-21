ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 dead due to storm in Erie County, emergency vehicles not able to get to most affected areas

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The blizzard in Western New York has impacted emergency services in the most affected areas. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a winter storm briefing Saturday morning and said that due to the winter storm, and vehicles being stranded and stuck on roads through the night, there are currently no emergency vehicles that can get to worst places that are affected by this storm. That includes Buffalo, Cheektowaga, the Town of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, Lancaster, Amherst, Clarence, and Williamsville.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls

The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
BUFFALO, NY
A City of Buffalo storm update

“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
BUFFALO, NY
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY

Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Western New York local news

