2 dead due to storm in Erie County, emergency vehicles not able to get to most affected areas
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The blizzard in Western New York has impacted emergency services in the most affected areas. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz held a winter storm briefing Saturday morning and said that due to the winter storm, and vehicles being stranded and stuck on roads through the night, there are currently no emergency vehicles that can get to worst places that are affected by this storm. That includes Buffalo, Cheektowaga, the Town of Tonawanda, the Village of Kenmore, Lancaster, Amherst, Clarence, and Williamsville.
newyorkupstate.com
Firetrucks stranded, airport closed, two fatalities: harrowing details emerge from storm in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. -- In a news conference on Christmas Eve, Governor Kathy Hochul shared harrowing details about the storm pummeling Buffalo over the weekend. Around 11:00 a.m., Hochul announced that two people in the Buffalo area have died as a result of the extreme weather conditions. The storm -- which...
Hochul: Almost every fire truck in Buffalo stuck in snow; storm might be ‘one of the worst in history’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least two people are dead, several emergency vehicles are stranded and thousands are without power in what New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling one of the worst storms to hit Western New York in recent memory. The governor made the revelations following a...
Brutal blizzard blasts Town of Tonawanda
The brutal blizzard continues blasting Kenmore-Tonawanda Saturday with dangerously cold temperatures and conditions with massive blowing and driving snow.
wnypapers.com
Travel bans in North Tonawanda, City of Niagara Falls
The Office of City of North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tyle announced a state of emergency has been declared, effective 9:30 a.m. This, officials said, is “to respond effectively to Winter Storm Elliot that threatens the public safety of the citizens of the City of North Tonawanda.”. This State of...
Niagara County mobilizing fire departments to assist stranded drivers as storm shifts north
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The situation in Niagara County Saturday morning quickly deteriorated as the lake effect snow shifted north. Niagara County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Schultz tells 2 On Your Side that all county fire departments have been called to their halls to assist with a variety issues.
Impassable roads require the assistance of snowmobiles to make it to stranded drivers
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York municipalities have resorted to using snowmobiles to reach those stranded and or in need of help during the Blizzard of 2022. A common practice during previous severe storms, notably during 'Snovember 2014.' Friday morning the City of Lackawanna, one of the hardest hit areas, asked people for immediate help on Facebook.
Buffalo buried in record-setting lake effect snowfall
One of the worst blizzards in Buffalo's history left at least two people dead. Emergency crews couldn't reach them amid historic blizzard conditions.
Ice Boom installed for 2022-23 season, one section dropped due to water levels
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Power Authority, in accordance with the International Joint Commission, finished installing the Ice Boom in the Niagara River for the 2022-23 season on Thursday. Installation began last Friday. The Ice Boom, which is installed each winter to reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River from Lake […]
State says it's ready as 'storm for the ages' begins
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul was pretty blunt about the winter storm heading towards Western New York. "It will be nasty, it will be brutish and I hope to God it's short," Hochul said while in Niagara Falls. Hochul says that 7,500 utility workers have been mobilized to...
Travel bans, advisories, road closures in effect for winter storm on Friday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several states of emergency are in place for a winter storm hitting the area this weekend, and other measures are also being taken to keep people safe and keep drivers off the roads. A travel ban went into effect for all of Erie County at 9:30...
Residents living along the water in Buffalo encouraged to evacuate
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County officials are watching conditions along Lake Erie as a winter storm with strong winds hits Western New York. While a mandatory evacuation order has only been issued for neighbors in the Hoover Beach area ahead of what's expected to be a major winter storm, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is still encouraging anyone living in a low lying area near the lake to leave if they can.
wnypapers.com
Travel ban in Niagara County, Tops closed until Monday, and more winter weather updates
On Friday afternoon, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced, “Niagara County has declared a state of emergency due to the severe weather conditions that are impacting travel and safety. Effective 2 p.m., Niagara County will be upgrading the travel advisory to a full travel ban until further notice.”
3rd storm-related death reported in Erie County
According to Mark Poloncarz, emergency personnel could not make it to the homes of two victims, where the victims dealt with “emergency situations.” City officials later reported BPD had become aware of a dead body in Buffalo.
A City of Buffalo storm update
“We’re seeing so high winds and snow bands are causing extreme visibility issues at times. The 190, was getting some spray from the winds on the river. Even here parked next to City Hall [temperatures were] really close to zero at times…
Water main break leads to boil water advisory in Town of Clarence
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A water main break that happened on Friday impacting 61 homes in the Town of Clarence has led to a boil water advisory. The Erie County Water Authority said the dangerous winter storm pummeling Western New York has hampered effects to repair the break. "Due to...
New York Restaurant Covered In Ice During Weekend Blizzard [VIDEO]
Gusty winds and high lake waves came together to cover one lakefront restaurant in ice. The water along Lake Erie swelled to almost record levels allowing the waves to come crashing over the barriers and with the flash freeze we got over the weekend, the water and cold won as one restaurant was turned into an ice palace.
Poloncarz: 'There is no emergency service available' in worst hit areas
During a Saturday morning storm briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said there is no emergency service available in the worst hit areas.
More of Thruway closed, all travel banned in Erie County as storm slams WNY
Update: As of 2:20 p.m. Friday, 134 miles of the Thruway are closed in both direction, from Exit 46 (Rochester/Corning) to the Pennsylvania state line. Syracuse, N.Y. -- What was predicted to be one of the strongest storms in decade has slammed into Western New York, knocking down power lines, closing the New York state Thruway, shutting down the Buffalo International Airport, and making travel nearly impossible in the Buffalo area.
3rd death reported in Western New York as a result of storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Video shared online of a body lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington Avenue has been confirmed by 2 On Your Side as the third death during the Blizzard of 2022. While details are scarce according to a Buffalo Police spokesperson due to...
