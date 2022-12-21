ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercersburg, PA

WGAL

Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County

FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Morgan Messenger

Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
local21news.com

Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
GETTYSBURG, PA
local21news.com

Deceased woman found on Mifflin County road, police investigating

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found deceased today on River Road in Bratton Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown (PSP), the body is identified to be that of 25-year-old Paige Kibe. Authorities have said that there is...
LEWISTOWN, PA
fox5dc.com

Maryland TikToker raises money to help Navy veteran retire early

CUMBERLAND, Md. - A random act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the holiday season. Look no further than the Walmart in Cumberland, Maryland. "I just wanted to put something in motion and the lord did the rest," said Rory McCarty. McCarty is 53, a resident of...
CUMBERLAND, MD
WTAJ

Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County

Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
echo-pilot.com

Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 13-19, 2022

CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 13-19, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Trey Shope to Jacob Simmons, Hafer Road, Greene Township, $183,000. Elam Oberholzer to Antonio Alcantara Paniagua, Sundown Drive, Greene Township, $228,200. Lorraine Barkdoll to Walter Early , Mar Penn...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody

Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

