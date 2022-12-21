Read full article on original website
Shippensburg overcomes double-digit halftime deficit to down Northern in divisional boys hoops showdown
Shippensburg overcame a sizable deficit with a superb second half as the Greyhounds edged Northern 52-42 in Mid-Penn Colonial action Thursday. The Greyhounds trailed 27-16 at the intermission before outscoring the Polar Bears 35-15 in the second half to overtake the lead and seal the ‘W’. Cole Trn...
WGAL
Winds knock down PennDOT digital message board in Adams County
FAIRFIELD, Pa. — Gusting winds toppled a sign weighing around 1,500 pounds in Adams County. It happened Friday morning in Fairfield Borough. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph on Friday as an arctic front blows through. Temperatures are also plummeting. They're headed for the single digits Friday...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/24/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 24. Charles H. Sweigart, 74, of Liverpool went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. He was born Dec. 23, 1947, in Liverpool to the late Harvey and Mary (Hoffman) Sweigart.
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in Frederick County after heavy winds topple tree onto car
SMITHSBURG, Md. - A person is dead after a tree fell over on their car in Frederick County, Maryland due to the gusty conditions on Friday, according to police. Maryland State Police say the incident happened around 12:00 p.m. along Maryland Route 77 near Tower Road in Smithsburg. Investigators said...
WGAL
10-year-old boy, along with 6-year-old brother, lead police on wrong-way chase in Gettysburg
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a 10-year-old boy, along with his 6-year-old brother, led police on a wrong-way chase in Gettysburg. Police said the chase happened late Wednesday night. They say the 10-year-old was driving a Ford Explorer the wrong way around a traffic circle on York...
Franklin County Teen Goes Missing For Second Time In Two Months
Just two months after he was safely located, a Waynesboro 15-year-old has disappeared from his home yet again, authorities say. Jaxson Charles Knight was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 around 4 p.m. He last was missing and was later found on Sept. 8, according to Washington Township police. Knight...
Washington County, Md. grapples with economic growth challenges
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — With the new year approaching, one of the hot-button issues in Washington County, Maryland is managing all the economic growth. A court stopped an ordinance to limit the construction of warehouses of more than a million square feet. Amazon and other major retailers are eyeing Washington County because of […]
The first-ever Martin’s Potato Roll drop will be an early-evening New Year’s Eve celebration
Martin’s Famous Potato Rolls will sponsor the first-ever potato roll drop in its hometown on New Year’s Eve 2022. To keep the inaugural celebration family-friendly, the roll will drop at 9 p.m. instead of the traditional midnight on Saturday, Dec. 31 in Chambersburg, Franklin County. The event will be hosted by Downtown Chambersburg.
Morgan Messenger
Two dead in shootings at Berkeley Springs resort
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has said two people from Maryland are dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide incident at the Coolfont resort west of Berkeley Springs. Sheriff K.C. Bohrer said officers responded to Coolfont around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 23 for a shooting. When Sgt. Lemon and Deputy Burkholder arrived, they found a male and a female deceased outside the front entrance to the main building of . . .
local21news.com
Blaze rips through Edge of Town Plaza in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Fire crews are still on scene trying to subdue a large-scale working commercial fire that is tearing through the Edge of Town shopping plaza. The plaza blaze, located on the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike, alerted police at around 9:35 a.m. Dispatch says that...
abc27.com
Historic farm connected to the Battle of Gettysburg listed for sale
GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 101-acre farm believed to have ties to the Battle of Gettysburg has been listed for sale. According to a Zillow listing by Mossy Oak Properties, the brick cottage was built in 1860 and “is thought to be a mustering point of the 1863 battle” in Gettysburg.
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
local21news.com
Deceased woman found on Mifflin County road, police investigating
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating the mysterious death of a woman who was found deceased today on River Road in Bratton Township. According to Pennsylvania State Police Lewistown (PSP), the body is identified to be that of 25-year-old Paige Kibe. Authorities have said that there is...
fox5dc.com
Maryland TikToker raises money to help Navy veteran retire early
CUMBERLAND, Md. - A random act of kindness can go a long way, especially during the holiday season. Look no further than the Walmart in Cumberland, Maryland. "I just wanted to put something in motion and the lord did the rest," said Rory McCarty. McCarty is 53, a resident of...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Allegany County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in which one person died Tuesday evening in Allegany County. Shortly before 7:25 p.m. on Tuesday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack responded to westbound Interstate-68 at Route 36 in Frostburg, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 Ford Explorer was driving westbound on I-68 when the vehicle rear-ended a tractor-trailer.
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 13-19, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 13-19, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Trey Shope to Jacob Simmons, Hafer Road, Greene Township, $183,000. Elam Oberholzer to Antonio Alcantara Paniagua, Sundown Drive, Greene Township, $228,200. Lorraine Barkdoll to Walter Early , Mar Penn...
Teen Reported Missing At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Came Home Without Him Found
Update:Luke Rissler has been located safely on Tuesda, Dec. 20 and no additional information was released. Cumberland County missing male update: RISSLER has been located safely. Thank you for everyone who shared or helped. No further information will be provided.— Trooper Megan Frazer (@PSPTroop…
fox5dc.com
Person struck, killed by tractor-trailer while checking tire on I-70 shoulder in Frederick County
MYERSVILLE, Md. - A person is dead after being struck by a tractor-trailer while checking a tire on the shoulder of a Frederick County highway. The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday along the westbound lanes of Interstate-70 near Harmony Road in the Myersville area. Authorities say the person...
WJAC TV
Troopers: Woman was shot & killed in Mifflin County; man in custody
Mifflin County, PA (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police provided an update Wednesday in the investigation of a woman who was found dead last Friday in Bratton Township. Troopers now say that 25-year-old Paige Kibe was found with multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide. Authorities...
