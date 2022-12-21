ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amerifirst Home Mortgage acquired by Ohio mortgage firm

Union Home Mortgage — a retail, wholesale and consumer-direct mortgage company based in Strongsville, Ohio — has acquired Portage-based Amerifirst Home Mortgage. The acquisition “will expand UHM’s national reach in key markets and bring together two leading USDA mortgage lenders,” according to an announcement on the deal that comes less than two weeks after Amerifirst filed notice of plans to initiate layoffs.
Corewell Health pursues ‘bold vision’ as post-merger integration continues in 2023

Tina Freese Decker led the blockbuster 2022 merger between Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Heath and Beaumont Health in Southfield that created Corewell Health, the largest in-state health system in Michigan with 22 hospitals and about 64,000 employees. In 2023, the focus is on further integrating the two health systems while navigating a tough financial environment and the staffing shortage that care providers face today, said Freese Decker, who this month was named by trade publication Modern Healthcare as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare of 2022.
