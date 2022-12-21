Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells AP that right tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension with the Cleveland Browns. Conklin was in the final year of a three-year, $42 million deal he signed in 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the new deal. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, first told ESPN about the extension. Conklin bounced back this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon in 2021. The 28-year-old pushed himself during rehab to get back and has started 12 games after sitting out the first two weeks.
Idaho8.com
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended by NFL for gambling
New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension, which Austin is appealing. McCarthy added the league would have no further comment until the appeal is resolved. Austin could be forced to sit out for a minimum of a year, pending the results of the appeal. The former NFL wide receiver did not coach in the Jets’ 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night. Austin’s attorney and agent William P. Deni Jr. said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press that Austin did not gamble on football.
Idaho8.com
AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season. A person with direct knowledge of the deal confirmed the move on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa’s $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.
Washington's Taylor Heinicke benched, position to be reevaluated
Washington coach Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz late in Saturday's loss at San Francisco but said he isn't sure if that's a permanent move.
Idaho8.com
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 for their eighth straight win. Purdy kept up his impressive play since taking over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo early in Week 13. He has thrown two TD passes in four straight games for the 49ers and has won all three of his starts as San Francisco keeps the pressure on Minnesota in the race for the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Taylor Heinicke threw two TD passes for Washington but also lost a fumble and threw an interception in the fourth quarter.
Idaho8.com
Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Bellinger’s fumble in Minnesota territory short-circuited one New York Giants drive and the ball kept slipping out of players’ hands in a 27-24 loss to the Vikings. Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal as time expired kept New York from clinching a playoff spot after Seattle and Detroit had lost on Saturday. Among the mistakes were dropped passes, a blocked punt, penalties and an interception thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones. New York will have a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home next week against Indianapolis.
Idaho8.com
James Cook rushes for career-high 99 yards for surging Bills
CHICAGO (AP) — James Cook rushed for a career-high 99 yards and scored his third NFL touchdown during Buffalo’s 35-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Cook and Devin Singletary led the way as the Bills gained a season-high 254 yards rushing while clinching the AFC East title. The 23-year-old Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. He was selected by Buffalo in the second round of this year’s NFL draft out of Georgia. He got off to a slow start with Buffalo, but has been a key performer for the Bills during their six-game win streak.
Idaho8.com
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team’s need to show progress. In between the opening kickoff and final whistle of Saturday’s 17-9 setback against the Baltimore Ravens, the Falcons were plagued by untimely penalties, a costly turnover and poor execution in the red zone. The loss eliminated Atlanta from playoff contention. It was a fate that seemed inevitable after the team took a nosedive following a 3-3 start.
Comments / 0