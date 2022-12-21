ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, SC

WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
BELTON, SC
wspa.com

Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance

Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away

Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect

Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
GREENVILLE, SC

