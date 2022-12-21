Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trees down in several counties in GA and SC
WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
WYFF4.com
Church opens doors to homeless community as cold shelters prepare for frigid weather
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. — As temperatures continue to drop, volunteers are opening cold shelters across the Upstate for people in need. Greenville Rescue Mission (men) 575 W Washington Street, Greenville, SC 29601. Shepherd's Gate (women) 11 Regency Hill Drive, Greenville, SC 29607. Spartanburg Rescue Mission (men/women) 189 N. Forest Street,...
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
FOX Carolina
‘This is your warning:’ Belton police have message for pet owners
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department posted a warning on social media for pet owners as the Upstate prepares for arctic temperatures. Temperatures will drop below freezing later this week as air from a winter storm hitting much of the U.S. pushes into the Carolinas. “If you...
wspa.com
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
Upstate school shooter to stay behind bars following court appearance
wspa.com
Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away
Spartanburg Police Department will check on home while you're away
2 injured in Greenville shooting
Two people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in Greenville.
wspa.com
If you see something, say something; City of Greenville sends message before cold front
If you see something, say something; City of Greenville sends message before cold front
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect
2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in South Carolina shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
wfxg.com
Longtime Augusta pastor, community leader, Supt. Dr. Leroy James has died
(AUGUSTA, GA) - Superintendent Dr. Leroy James has died. Dr. James served as pastor of Friendly Church of God in Christ, on Carrie Street in Augusta, for 32 years. Dr. James also held roles in the Richmond County School system, having worked 18 years as a guidance counselor. He worked...
WYFF4.com
After heat restored to residents at Upstate apartment complex, one still without
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — While heat has been restored to residents of an Upstate apartment complex, one resident says her heat was short-lived and went out early Thursday morning, just hours after the complex announced the issue was resolved. A representative for Boulder Creek Apartments, which are located off...
FOX Carolina
I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
FOX Carolina
Man accused of cutting down Christmas lights in downtown Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said they are looking for a man who allegedly cut down Christmas light strands around the downtown area. Officers said the man cut down the lights with scissors sometime early on Wednesday morning. According to officers, they identified the suspect as...
FOX Carolina
What’s open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Greenville?
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - If you are wanting to show you out-of-town guests or don’t feel like dirtying up your kitchen on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, we have a list of Greenville restaurants, breweries and coffee shops that will be open. Here’s a list of what will...
