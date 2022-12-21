Read full article on original website
'National Treasure' & 9 Other Movies & TV Shows About Secret Societies, According to IMDb
The day has finally come. While it may not exactly be the much-anticipated sequel to the original National Treasure, the new series National Treasure: Edge of History based on the beloved film has been released on Disney+. The original film brings back many memories for many people of all ages, including a performance from the wonderfully prolific and eclectic Nicolas Cage to a central intrigue in a secret society.
New 'The Last of Us' Image Teases Merle Dandridge’s Marlene in Live Action
Gamers are less than a month away from the release of HBO’s The Last of Us. The series premieres in mid-January and has seen a marketing explosion because of that. Leading up to the release, we have received countless new trailers, posters, and images for this highly anticipated horror adaptation. Now the series, based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name, has revealed a new image that highlights one of The Last of Us’ most compelling characters.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye Scene Removed From the Movie
The first time MCU fans met Danai Gurira's Okoye was in the first Black Panther movie in 2018. Introduced as one of the Dora Milaje, Okoye was shown as a force to be reckoned with as she fulfilled her duty to protect Wakanda and the royal family. This largely carries over into Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but after a recruitment mission with Shuri (Letitia Wright) goes awry, Okoye is stripped of her title and her purpose lands on shaky ground.
First 'Outlander' Season 7 Trailer Confirms a Summer Return for the Frasers
We got some incredible gifts for Christmas this year, as Starz unveiled the first trailer, poster, and release window for Season 7 of Outlander. Inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling Outlander books series, the TV show follows the story of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), a World War 2 nurse who’s mysteriously transported in time and starts a new life in 1743 Scotland.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ Kang and 9 Other Characters Who Might Be Living In the Quantum Realm
Fans were ecstatic when they got the first look at the highly-anticipated movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The trailer revealed that the titular heroes would find themselves trapped in the Quantum Realm, facing off against Marvel's new big bad, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathon Majors). The third film in the...
How Similar Is 'Women Talking' to the Novel It's Based on?
Editor's Note: The following contains Women Talking spoilers and references to sexual assault.Sarah Polley’s latest feature film Women Talking is one of the best films of 2022, and has been earmarked for award season recognition since its debut at the Telluride Film Festival in September. As its trailer implies, Women Talking is a bleak but hopeful story. While the Academy Awards have not done a great job at recognizing female filmmakers, hopefully Polley will finally receive the Best Director nomination that has long eluded her. Polley’s films are stark mirrors to our reality; Away From Her shows the difficulty of Alzheimer’s disease in intimate detail, Take This Waltz is a modernization of romantic comedy cliches, and Stories Like Us was a personal story from her own life. Women Talking has a timeless quality to it, but it's loosely inspired by a horrifying true story.
'Miracle on 34th Street' and 9 of the Best Christmas Films Based on Books and Short Stories
Some of the best Christmas films didn’t start from an original script but were instead based on books: starting as a children’s book, short story, or novel; many authors have paved the way for great storytelling during the Christmas season. While film crews brought the words on a...
‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Is Proof That Shane Has Changed for the Better
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q.]. The L Word's Shane McCutcheon (Kate Moennig) has always been an authentic, honest character, but Season 3 of The L Word: Generation Q takes Shane to a new emotional level — and it is a change for the better. But before we dive into the newest season, let's think back to Season 1 of The L Word (2004) and revisit Shane's past.
Dan Harmon Reveals What Not to Expect in 'Community' Movie
"Six seasons and a movie" never sounded so cool (cool, cool, cool) as it did in September when the long-awaited Community movie was officially confirmed. For several years after the show's finale, the "six seasons" adage, originated by Danny Pudi's Abed, was something fans of the series held to tightly, holding out hope for a movie that wasn't ever quite confirmed as a real thing -- until recently.
10 Best Live Musical Adaptations on Network TV
The magic of live theatre is irresistible. So many of some of the most iconic songs, stories, and characters come from the well-known musicals that helped shape the entertainment industry into what it is today. Luckily, over the past few years, some of the largest television networks, like ABC and NBC, have been putting together yearly live musicals featuring the most prominent stars broadcast on television for all to see.
'1923': The True Story Behind the 'Yellowstone' Prequel's American Indian Boarding School
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 1923.The Yellowstone prequel spinoff, 1923, features a shockingly authentic depiction of forced assimilation programs initiated by western settlers and Christian missionaries. In the pilot episode of 1923, viewers witness Teonna (Aminah Nieves) being repeatedly hit by a wooden ruler by Sister Mary O'Connor (Jennifer Ehle) for failing to remember the exact procedure of making soap in class. In retaliation, the provoked student pins her assaulter to the ground, punching her in the face again and again as the class watches dumbstruck in horror. When the matter is brought to the attention of Father Renaud (Sebastian Roché), he punishes both of them for betraying the foundational beliefs upon which the Catholic boarding school was built.
Where Are All Those Scrubbed HBO Max Shows Going?
While the streaming service HBO Max has certainly been having a rocky few years, its new ownership under the merged Warner Brothers-Discovery company has brought forward drastic changes to the programming library. In an attempt to cut costs on projects deemed unsuitable for the brand, the new CEO David Zaslav has led HBO Max to cancel many upcoming shows and films that were close to, or even in the middle of production. The two most notable examples were the DC television film Batgirl and the animated sequel Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, two completed movies that had their releases entirely canceled.
'Scream 2': Kevin Williamson Reveals How the Studio Tried to Change Cotton Weary’s Role
After the success of Wes Craven’s Scream in December 1996, the studio wanted more, and they wanted more fast. Craven and screenwriter Kevin Williamson were asked to release a sequel in December 1997, which demanded an extremely quick writing and production process. Given that lightning-fast turnaround, while chatting with Williamson for the 25th anniversary of Scream 2, Collider's Perri Nemiroff was curious about who or what changed the most along the way. While discussing how the film's ending evolved, Williamson recalled specific changes he was asked to make to the character of Cotton Weary. Not only did Williamson push back on those changes, but so did Liev Schreiber himself.
Danai Gurira Calls 'The Walking Dead' Spinoff an "Epic Love Story"
While The Walking Dead ended in November, AMC is reviving the popular franchise with three spinoffs based on the show's major characters, including Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln's Rick and Michonne. Following the recent spinoff announcement at the San Diego Comic-Con, Gurira has also given the series' fans something to look forward to in the upcoming "epic love story."
'ARK: The Animated Series' Trailer Reveals Adventure, Dinosaurs, and a 2023 Release Window
Even though projects based on video games were for many years considered bad ideas, there seems to be a new dawn for them across all media. While titles like The Super Mario Bros Movie may very well become box office hits, the video game stories are really coming to life on TV. In 2023 alone, our home screens will see titles like The Last of Us, Halo, Gran Turismo, The Witcher, Arcane, Twisted Metal… Not to mention a God of War adaptation in the works at Prime Video. And there’s room for more: ARK: The Animated Series is also coming in 2023, and the first trailer for the show dropped today.
James Caan's Saltiness Makes 'Elf' a Sweet Holiday Treat
Elf is a perennial Christmas favorite, due in large part to the whimsical performance of Will Ferrell as the naive yet endearing Buddy the Elf. What's not often discussed, though, is Elf's all-star supporting cast. While Mary Steenburgen, Bob Newhart, Ed Asner, Zooey Deschanel, Amy Sedaris, Faizon Love, Peter Dinklage, Andy Richter, Kyle Glass, and even director Jon Favreau make for an impressive call sheet, it's James Caan's begrudging sentimentality that makes the film a cultural institution.
Gonzo the Great: A History of The Muppets’ Queerest Member
In 1981's The Great Muppet Caper, Jim Henson's heist-themed Muppets movie, our favorite sentient puppets board a plane to England. Fozzie Bear and Kermit are playing twin reporters, sent across the pond with their photographer Gonzo in order to investigate a robbery. But, as so often happens in Muppet movies, the world decides to view them as animals — and they're placed in the cargo hold. The visual gag is revealed when we see that Kermit and Fozzie are in crates labeled "FROG" and "BEAR" respectively -- while Gonzo's crate simply says "WHATEVER." It's just a silly joke, but it does reveal something deeper about Gonzo's character — and the very thing that's made him into a queer icon today. Gonzo defies and reclaims labels. And while this article isn't the first to allude to Gonzo's iconic status in the LGBTQ+ community, his ever-changing character dictates an ever-changing analysis of the way queer folks relate to his antics -- and find representation in them, however abstract.
'Gangs of New York' Is at Its Best When Its Main Characters Are Offscreen
After 20 years in development, Martin Scorsese finally got the chance to direct his passion project, Gangs of New York, which was first released in 2002. This historical epic, based on the novel of the same name by Herbert Ashbury, tracks Amsterdam Vallon (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his plot for vengeance against his father's killer, Bill "The Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis) in New York City's Five Points area in 1862. Despite the potential for a gripping story, the film secretly works best when the main characters previously described and the main plot attached with them are offscreen. This is an unfortunate twist for a Scorsese film, as the director is known for creating layered, three-dimensional, and iconic lead characters, such as Henry Hill, Travis Bickle, Jake LaMotta, and Rupert Pupkin. Amsterdam and Bill the Butcher, while well acted, distract from the main attractions from the film's side characters, who, as a whole, highlight the strengths of Gangs of New York.
'Scream's Kevin Williamson Reveals the Key Quality that Neve Campbell Created for Sidney
When it was first announced that the star of the Scream franchise, Neve Campbell, wouldn’t be returning for next year’s Scream VI, fans were understandably upset. The movies extended across nearly three decades, and Sidney Prescott (Campbell) remained a constant at keeping Ghostface coming for blood. So what made Sidney such a powerful protagonist in an ever-evolving cast of characters, and why is it so difficult for fans to see the title passed on? Collider’s Perri Nemiroff spoke with the original screenwriter, Kevin Williamson, who shared the secret to Sidney’s success, and how a lot of that came down to Campbell’s own ideas for her character.
Comparing the Indigenous Cultures of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Black Panther'
Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, two of the season’s hottest ticket franchise blockbusters, each utilize the conflict between indigenous cultures and their colonizers as a source of thematic and engaging storytelling. However, the stories of both Wakanda and Pandora depict vastly different expressions of how indigenous people fight and overcome the menace of colonialism.
