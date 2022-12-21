In 1981's The Great Muppet Caper, Jim Henson's heist-themed Muppets movie, our favorite sentient puppets board a plane to England. Fozzie Bear and Kermit are playing twin reporters, sent across the pond with their photographer Gonzo in order to investigate a robbery. But, as so often happens in Muppet movies, the world decides to view them as animals — and they're placed in the cargo hold. The visual gag is revealed when we see that Kermit and Fozzie are in crates labeled "FROG" and "BEAR" respectively -- while Gonzo's crate simply says "WHATEVER." It's just a silly joke, but it does reveal something deeper about Gonzo's character — and the very thing that's made him into a queer icon today. Gonzo defies and reclaims labels. And while this article isn't the first to allude to Gonzo's iconic status in the LGBTQ+ community, his ever-changing character dictates an ever-changing analysis of the way queer folks relate to his antics -- and find representation in them, however abstract.

