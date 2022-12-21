Read full article on original website
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
Republic First Bancorp Names New CEO and CFO
Republic First Bancorp has appointed a new CEO and chief financial officer (CFO). The holding company for Republic First Bank d/b/a Republic Bank said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that Thomas X. Geisel has been appointed CEO, president and a member of the board of directors, while Michael W. Harrington has been appointed CFO.
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Credit Unions Are Ideally Poised to Help Distressed Consumers
By all accounts, American consumers are feeling the economic strain. More than half of Americans earning less than $50,000 annually are now living paycheck to paycheck, and even 36% of the highest earners — those making more than $100,000 a year — now fall into the paycheck-to-paycheck category. Given consumers’ plight, one would expect financial institutions (FIs) to be stepping up to help.
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
Former BlockFi Exec Joins Google’s Web3 Project
A former BlockFi executive has left the company to work on Google’s Web3 initiative. Rishi Ramchandani, who stepped down recently after two-and-a-half years as BlockFi’s vice president of Asia, is now Google’s Web3 lead for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. “Excited for the next step in my career!”...
Fintech Galaxy Acquires Egyptian Open Banking Firm Underlie
Fintech Galaxy has acquired the Egyptian open banking platform Underlie for an undisclosed sum. The Dubai-based financial technology firm announced the acquisition in a press release on Thursday (Dec. 22) stating that “the deal will help to set [its] Open Finance and Open Banking wheels in full motion across the region, develop and launch new digital solutions and push financial inclusion forward.”
What Is the Digital Economy?
The digital economy is economic activity using the internet and other digital technologies. It encompasses the production, distribution, and consumption of goods and services that are created, delivered and consumed using digital technologies. The digital economy includes a wide range of activities, such as eCommerce, online banking, financial services, digital...
PYMNTS Intelligence: Marking the Milestones and Impact of the RTP® Network
The RTP® network does not only offer secure payments that settle in seconds. It also offers payment messaging capability, digital commerce services and a host of other features that have driven banks and businesses to join in droves. Five years after its introduction, the RTP network now services 62%...
Report: Recession Worries Lead Firms to Turn to Contract Employees
More and more American businesses are hiring temporary contract employees as recession fears increase. Companies posted 26% more openings for contract workers between May and November this year versus the same period in 2021, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 21), citing data from LinkedIn. Postings for full-time positions...
Drip Capital and Vayana TradeXchange Partner on Trade Finance Solutions
Drip Capital and Vayana TradeXchange have partnered on trade finance services for small to medium-sized exporters. Through this partnership, Drip Capital — which offers post-shipment export financing — will use Vayana’s International Trade Finance Service (ITFS) platform to convert Indian exporters’ trade receivables into cash, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release.
For Small Business, Choosing the Best Bank Starts With the Right Banker
For small businesses, it’s sometimes the banker, and not the bank, that makes the difference. That came across clearly in an episode of SMB TV, where PYMNTS’ Karen Webster was joined by Ryan Gunderson, president of Minnesota-based Superior Fuel, and Erin Wynn, director of product management at NCR.
IRS Delays Implementing Lower Threshold for 1099-K Form
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has delayed implementing a lower threshold for the 1099-K form. In a Friday (Dec. 23) press release, the agency said that the lower $600 threshold amount at which third-party settlement organizations would have been required to report the tax year 2022 transactions on a Form 1099-K had been delayed.
Banking-as-a-Service Moves Beyond Debit Cards to Help FinTechs Find Growth
Outsourced banking processes are being used by FinTechs and small business to minimize rising rate risk. By using banking-as-a-service (BaaS) to address this and other macroeconomic challenges, Treasury Prime COO Remy Carole told PYMNTS, these companies are not only surviving and thriving but can even capture value from those rising rates.
