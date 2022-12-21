Peppermint Parkway to close Thursday, Friday due to inclement weather
AUSTIN (KXAN)– Peppermint Parkway made the decision to close Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather, the organization said Tuesday.
Tickets can be used on any other remaining Peppermint Parkway days through Dec. 30, the organization said.RELATED: Trail of Lights canceled Tuesday after Monday’s heavy rainfall
The announcement of Peppermint Parkway’s closure came the same day Trail of Lights announced it would close Tuesday due to Monday’s rainfall .Tips on how to prepare for the Arctic freeze later this week
With Arctic air forecasted to arrive Thursday afternoon, here are some tips to prepare ahead of time.
