Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash
MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
Family says more should have been done for Macon man killed in Pio Nono hit-and-run
MACON, Ga. — After aMacon man died after being struck by a car on December 18, his family says more could've been done to save his life, and more should be done to make sure it doesn't happen again. Family members say Emanuel Jones was just 8 minutes from...
Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified
MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
Henry County Daily Herald
Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman
MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
abcnews4.com
Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
WALB 10
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
WMAZ
Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
WMAZ
'It truly is a family affair': Macon mom travels many miles to make holiday lights extravaganza
MACON, Ga. — You may have taken or plan to take your family down to Macon's lights extravaganza this season. Every year, it gets bigger and it couldn't happen without a feisty mom named Jo Ann Josey. Her son is Bryan Nichols. "It was, 'Holy cow, I'm going to...
Warner Robins 5-year-old celebrates Christmas and beating cancer at Robins Air Force Base
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Thursday at Robins Air Force Base, employees got together to make sure one Warner Robins 5-year-old had a great Christmas. Keason Milton recently finished his last round of chemo therapy treatment. His family was nominated by base members to be their adoptive family for...
Macon man takes advantage of freezing temps to create ice sculptures
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man is spreading some cheer of his own while having fun with the frigid weather. The beautiful display created by Robert Hubbard is made from four metal reindeer decorations he keeps in his yard. When it gets cold enough, like it is this weekend,...
southgatv.com
GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County
Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
Fake doctor scammed Houston County woman out of $30,000
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County judge sentenced a Florida man who pretended to a doctor to 202 years in prison last week. Court documents show the man scammed at least $30,000 from an elderly woman. May 2, 2017, according to court documents, is when Jimmy Lee Taylor...
wfxl.com
Man dies after single-vehicle accident, car fire in Lee County
Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded for an accident call on Flowing Well Road, just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say that a neighbor called for help after the victim's burned Tesla was found...
19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting at Macon restaurant
MACON, Ga. — A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with murder after allegedly shooting a man at a Macon restaurant. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Andrew Ronnie Mullis in the shooting death of 42-year-old Dedrick Bulls at the Full House Tavern on December 12. Investigators identified...
GBI investigating 2 police shootings in Middle Georgia; 1 suspect remains at large
The GBI on Tuesday opened separate investigations into two incidents in middle Georgia during which law enforcement officers shot at allegedly armed suspects, one of whom remains at large, the agency said Wednesday.
wgxa.tv
Missing Warner Robins woman found safe
UPDATE (12-21-2022) -- After Facebook comments stated that 23-year-old Sierra Taylor had been found safe, WGXA reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who confirmed that she has been located. -- WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the...
fox5atlanta.com
Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
WTVM
Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
