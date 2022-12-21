ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon man dies in Christmas Eve crash

MACON — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic collision that occurred just before 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve on I-75 northbound near the on-ramp from Rocky Creek Road. According to the sheriff’s office, a pickup truck was traveling North on I-75 near the on-ramp,...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Person dead after wreck on I-75 North identified

MACON, Ga. — One person has died after a wreck on I-75 North and Rocky Creek Road. According to coroner Leon Jones, a pick up truck caught on fire after a wreck on I-75 North. Chief Edwards of the Bibb County Fire Department said they got the call around...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Lamar County man sentenced to life for murdering Locust Grove woman

MCDONOUGH — The Henry County District Attorney's Office announced a Barnesville man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at an Independence Day barbecue. Raphael Kelley, 22, entered a guilty plea in Henry County Superior Court to charges of malice murder and possession of a...
LAMAR COUNTY, GA
abcnews4.com

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WMAZ

Two men shot during home invasion in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two people were shot in Warner Robins during a home invasion, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. 19-year-old David Latimore was shot after a juvenile broke into his home at 114 Kevin Court, near North Davis Drive in Warner Robins. The juvenile was also...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Fire Department responds to resident trapped in home

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon-Bibb Fire Department responded to a call about a fallen tree on Friday. Overnight, heavy winds blew a tree onto a Macon resident's home. First responders reported the resident called 911 and informed dispatch that they were unable to leave their home. The fire crew...
MACON, GA
southgatv.com

GBI Investigates Death in Sumter County

Update: Thomas Warren Capps, age 40, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Nickalus Lee Cochran, age 25, of Americus, has been arrested and charged with Tampering with Evidence.
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Man dies after single-vehicle accident, car fire in Lee County

Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a man died in a single-vehicle accident in Lee County. The Lee County Sheriff's Office responded for an accident call on Flowing Well Road, just before 7:45 a.m. Thursday. Deputies say that a neighbor called for help after the victim's burned Tesla was found...
LEE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing Warner Robins woman found safe

UPDATE (12-21-2022) -- After Facebook comments stated that 23-year-old Sierra Taylor had been found safe, WGXA reached out to the Warner Robins Police Department who confirmed that she has been located. -- WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Warner Robins Police and the family of a missing woman are asking the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Spalding County officials search for red truck linked to crime

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - The Spalding County Sheriff's Office has issued an announcement as the search for a red truck they say was involved in a November crime continues. On Nov. 20 around 12:49 a.m., authorities said an older Dodge truck with a discolored front bumper was used in a theft of an enclosed trailer from Dixie Amusement located at 2930 North Expressway.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus man arrested on several warrants from multiple counties

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and US Marshal’s Service arrested a man on multiple warrants in Columbus. Officials say Lawrence Brown had outstanding warrants for kidnapping and battery issued by the Columbus Police Department on Dec. 6. Additionally, at the time of the arrest,...
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Police investigating after two people were shot Wednesday

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two people are in the hospital and Warner Robins Officers are investigating following reports of a person shot on Kevin Court. In a press release from Warner Robins PD, officers state that they responded to the scene at Kevin Court on Wednesday and found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to the hospital and is being treated and officers say that he was responsive with medical personnel on the scene.
WARNER ROBINS, GA

