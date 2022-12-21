ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

City holiday closures

In observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, city offices will be closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, and close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 23, and Dec. 30. with the exception of the closures listed below:. The Great Falls Public Library will be closed on Dec. 26...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Christmas tree recycling available

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live Christmas trees from Dec. 26 through Jan. 6 at the following locations:. Malmstrom AFB – Balfour Beatty Community Center – 600 Aspen. Christmas tree recycling containers will be provided at the above locations. Before recycling your Christmas tree remove...
GREAT FALLS, MT
AM 1450 KMMS

Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana

Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
MONTANA STATE
Broadway returning to Great Falls

Broadway is coming back to Great Falls next year. This week, the Great Falls Symphony announced a two-show Broadway series in 2023 with Legally Blonde and Cats. The last Broadway show was in 2019 after the symphony and partners reduced the Broadway series due to economic pressures. Hillary Shepherd, symphony...
GREAT FALLS, MT

