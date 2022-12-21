Read full article on original website
Southern Ky. ambulance involved in crash due to slick roads
KENTUCKY (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky ambulance service is warning drivers of the dangers of slick roads. A Facebook post by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County said a crew was making their way back from Lexington to London after dropping a patient off. The ambulance hit a slick spot on...
First Family of Kentucky reflects on 2022 and their holiday traditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -This Christmas like so many others the First Family of Kentucky will gather to celebrate the holidays. Earlier this month WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down in person with Governor Andy Beshear, First Lady Britainy Beshear and First Dog Winnie for a light hearted conversation about life as the First Family this holiday season.
Mom stuck in car with kids for 24 hours on I-71
GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear says the National Guard, Kentucky State Police, and local first responders have assisted road crews in trying to clear the interstate and conducting wellness checks on those stuck on I-71. “We’re coming from Akron, and we’re traveling down to Florida. I got here at noon yesterday,” said Nakita Patterson, who says she was traveling southbound on I-71 Friday morning. She was directed to exit the interstate, and she’s been stuck on highway 2850 in Verona ever since.
Tips on staying warm in freezing temperatures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the weather is extremely cold, the idea is to stay inside if you can. If you do have to brave the low temperatures, there are a few tips you can follow to stay warm. “Socks under fuzzy socks and fuzzy lined boots and all those...
HVAC companies dealing with high demand during arctic cold
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The drastic drop in temperatures means many problems for many homeowners. Hundreds in Lexington called their heating and air companies needing some quick fixes to get them through this brutal stretch of winter weather safely and warmly. Due to the weather, Logan Pool of Fayette Heating...
Why are there so many wrecks along one section of Interstate 75?
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A section of Interstate 75 has been the scene of numerous crashes, especially during winter weather events. Rockcastle County’s section of I-75 is often closed periodically during snow storms to allow crews to clear multiple wrecks. The frequent interstate shutdowns have many drivers looking...
