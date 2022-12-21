ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

KING 5

Seattle Fire responds to hundreds of 911 calls during winter storm

SEATTLE — As road conditions improved and temperatures rose around the Seattle area Friday, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) tweeted it is no longer advising people delay non-essential travel. But that wasn't before a large number of emergency calls throughout the day. Seattle Fire responded to a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County Project Linus made over 2500 blankets in 2022

Tacoma Police Department announcement. Thank you to Project Linus for the blankets officers will give to kids who need something to hold, perhaps during a traffic collision investigation or a domestic dispute. Pierce County Project Linus has members 9 to 92 years of age, who made over 2500 blankets this year alone!
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts

City of Tacoma announcement. Due to current weather conditions, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management will not be picking up residential garbage, recycling, or food/yard waste on Friday, December 23. Solid Waste Crews will be one day late on residential garbage collection the week of December 26. The...
q13fox.com

Ice Storm: If the Seattle traffic anchor can't make it to work, it's probably not safe to drive

An ice storm in the Puget Sound has created a thin layer of ice over the greater Seattle area. Freezing rain has turned roadways and sidewalks into ice rinks. FOX 13's Traffic Anchor Adam Gehrke was supposed to drive into work today, but the roads are so treacherous he's reporting from home. This may be a sign that others around Western Washington should do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County under Winter Storm Watch

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Ok, Pierce County, here we go… one more storm stands between us and Christmas! The National Weather Service has issued a ‘Winter Storm Watch’ for our area this afternoon through tomorrow evening. In true Pacific Northwest fashion, we are expected to get snow and freezing rain overnight.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement. Starting Jan. 1, we will no longer post weekly COVID-19 data updates on social media or send them to our email subscribers. You’ll still be able to visit our website to find regularly updated information on COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccinations at tpchd.org/covid19cases. On...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

The Pierce County Library System closed Dec. 24-25 for Christmas

Pierce County Library System announcement. The Pierce County Library System will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25, for Christmas. During that time, the Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Ice storm brings power outage, flooding risk to Western Washington

First it was snow, then dangerously cold temperatures — and now an ice storm is the next weather hurdle to hit the Puget Sound region. The heavy freezing rain will occur as temperatures start to rise and melt the snow; this combination could see tree limbs toppling onto power lines. That has local governments and emergency management agencies preparing for widespread power outages.
KING COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Keep your water meter box clear, says Olympia

Olympia is asking its residents to find and maintain their water meters in case of a plumbing problem. In a press release, the city requested that residents confirm the location of their respective water meters and clear it of debris. “City staff need access to perform routine maintenance or to...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Homeowners dealing with frozen, bursting pipes after storm

KENT, Wash. - As freezing rain hit the Pacific Northwest on Friday, homeowners are now dealing with frozen or burst pipes as a result. "That problem is going to stick around," said Pat Pawlak, public information officer at Puget Sound Fire. "The ice will go away, but then we’re going to have these issues with broken water pipes."
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

Another runway opens at SEA, roads still icy

Temperatures around the Puget Sound region are beginning to warm up. Sea-Tac Airport has been able to open a second runway Friday afternoon, but hundreds of flights have been delayed or canceled. . Icy roads are creating problems for drivers across the area. The National Weather Service in Seattle expects...
SEATTLE, WA

