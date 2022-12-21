Early Signing Period Tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

Signing times, info, and more to track Florida State's ESP finish.

The Early Signing Period is finally here as prospects around the country plan to sign their letters of intent throughout the next few days. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff are looking for a home run finish that could include a few surprises.

Florida State enters Wednesday with 15 verbal commitments. All of those prospects are expected to sign during the Early Signing Period. With that being said, four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk has been torn between the Seminoles and Auburn over the last few weeks. Plus, three-star wide receiver Goldie Lawrence didn't make his official visit last weekend due to some type of academic situation. It'll be interesting to see what both prospects do.

The Seminoles have the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the country according to 247Sports. They could move near the top-10 depending on how decisions with their targets such as four-star defensive back Conrad Hussey, three-star defensive back Edwin Joseph, and three-star offensive lineman Chris Otto play out.

We’ll track each signing below of all of the prospects that FSU is involved with along with their signing times, info, and more.

*Prospects are listed in their respective order of signing. All listed times are EST.

Committed Prospects

— Lamont Green Jr, Defensive End

Signing Time: 7:00-8:00 a.m.

Info: Gulliver Prep, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 228-pounds

*Green Jr. has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Vandrevius Jacobs, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:50 a.m.

Info: Vero Beach High School, Vero Beach, FL

Measurables: 6-foot, 155-pounds

*Jacobs has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— KJ Sampson, Defensive Tackle

Signing Time: N/A. Sampson is expected to send over his Letter of Intent at some point on Wednesday.

Info: New Bern High School, New Bern, NC

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 285-pounds

*Sampson has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— KJ Kirkland, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m. (LOI will be sent in prior to that)

Info: Raines High School, Jacksonville, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 187-pounds

*Kirkland has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Samuel Singleton, Running Back

Signing Time: 7:00 a.m.

Info: Fleming Island High School, Orange Park, FL

Measurables: 5-foot-11, 180-pounds

*Singleton has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Darren 'Goldie' Lawrence, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Info: Seminole High School, Sanford, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190-pounds

*Lawrence has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Quindarrius Jones, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 11:00 a.m.

Info: Meridian High School, Meridian, MS

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 187-pounds

*Jones has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Jaden Jones, Defensive End

Signing Time: 7:00 a.m.

Info: Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson, KS

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 240-pounds

*Jones has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Brock Glenn, Quarterback

Signing Time: N/A. Glenn is expected to send over his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Info: Lausanne Collegiate School, Memphis, TN

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 195-pounds

*Glenn has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— DeMarco Ward, Linebacker

Signing Time: N/A. Ward signed last week and is already enrolled at Florida State.

Info: Duluth High School, Duluth, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-2, 205-pounds

*Ward has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Jaheim Bell, Tight End (South Carolina)

Info: Valdosta, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 230-pounds

*Bell has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Jeremiah Byers, Offensive Line (UTEP)

Info: Austin, TX

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 330-pounds

*Bell has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Lucas Simmons, Offensive Tackle

Signing Time: 11:00 a.m.

Info: Clearwater Academy International, Clearwater, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-8, 300-pounds

*Simmons has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Darrell Jackson, Defensive Tackle (Miami)

Info: Havana, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-6, 300-pounds

*Jackson has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Ja'Bril Rawls, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 8:00 a.m.

Info: Pensacola Catholic High School, Pensacola, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 170-pounds

*Rawls has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Kyle Morlock, Tight End (Shorter)

Info: Blairsville, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-7, 250-pounds

*Morlock has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Blake Nichelson, Linebacker

Signing Time: N/A. Nichelson is expected to send over his Letter of Intent on Wednesday morning.

Info: Manteca High School, Manteca, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

*Nichelson has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Casey Roddick, Offensive Line (Colorado)



Info: Ventura, CA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 310-pounds

*Roddick has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Keiondre Jones, Offensive Line (Auburn)



Info: LaGrange, GA

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 340-pounds

*Jones has officially signed with the Seminoles

— Keldric Faulk, Defensive End

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Highland Home High School,

Measurables: 6-foot-5, 240-pounds

*Faulk flipped from the Seminoles to Auburn.

— Hykeem Williams, Wide Receiver

Signing Time: 1:00 p.m.

Info: Stranahan High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

*Williams has officially signed with the Seminoles.

Targets that Florida State is pursuing:

— Andy Jean, Wide Receiver (committed to Florida)

Signing Time: 11:00 a.m.

Info: Northwestern High School, Miami, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

*Jean has officially signed with the Gators.

— Edwin Joseph, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 11:45 a.m.

Info: Chaminade-Madonna High School, Hollywood, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

*Joseph has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Chris Otto, Offensive Line

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Key West High School, Key West, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 310-pounds

*Otto has officially signed with the Seminoles.

— Cedric Baxter Jr. (committed to Texas)

Signing Time: 12:00 p.m.

Info: Edgewater High School, Orlando, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 215-pounds

*Baxter Jr. has officially signed with the Longhorns.

— Damari Brown, Defensive Back

Signing Time: 3:00 p.m.

Info: American Heritage High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot-1, 180-pounds

*Brown has officially signed with the Hurricanes.

— Kamren Robinson, Linebacker (committed to Virginia)

Signing Time: 6:00 p.m.

Info: Essex High School, Tappahannock, VA

Measurables: 6-foot-3, 200-pounds

— Conrad Hussey, Defensive Back (committed to Penn State)

Signing Time: N/A. Hussey is expected to make a decision on Wednesday.

Info: St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Measurables: 6-foot, 190-pounds

