ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Former aide saw Trump tearing up documents, per Jan. 6 panel deposition

By Julia Mueller
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XaRkm_0jpXznYE00

A former White House aide told the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack that he saw former President Trump tearing up documents, according to audio files of his deposition obtained by CBS News.

“Did the president tear up notes when he was finished with them?” Jan. 6 counsel Dan George asked former aide Nick Luna, per a transcript of the deposition .

“Yes. I mean, at times. I don’t know. Did I ever see him tear up notes? I don’t know what the documents were, but there [was] tearing,” Luna said.

Pressed further on whether he’d seen the president “at least sometimes” tear up papers when he was finished with them, Luna replied, “Yes, sir, that’s correct.”

The Presidential Records Act requires that any documents and materials related to the president’s political activities be carefully preserved and turned over to the National Archives at the end of the administration. Removing, destroying or tampering with the records can come with significant penalties.

The audio comes amid a probe into Trump’s handling of presidential records during and after his presidency, after the FBI earlier this year seized classified documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Luna served as Trump’s personal assistant — his “body man” — during his tenure in the White House and was reportedly with the former president on Jan. 6 as he took a phone call with then-Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office.

The Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed Luna for his close proximity to Trump surrounding Jan. 6 and his reported presence during the Pence call, during which Trump allegedly pressured the vice president to resist certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

Luna appeared before the Jan. 6 committee earlier this year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 4

Joe
4d ago

That's what happens when you vote a criminal like Trump in office.

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Fox News’ Peter Doocy taken down in White House press conference clash: ‘That is not an accurate take’

Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy received a polite rebuke for suggesting the Biden Administration favoured oil drilling in Venezuela while disadvantaging US domestic producers.Last week, the Treasury Department announced it was easing sanctions against the Nicolas Maduro-led regime and would allow Chevron to resume “limited” energy production there.The decision, which came after talks between the Venezuelan government and opposition parties resumed, has been slammed by rightwing commentators as being too soft on the pariah state.At a White House briefing on Monday, Mr Doocy asked: “Why is it that President Biden would rather let US companies drill for oil in...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Why Donald Trump is not fearing a Justice Department indictment

The U.S. House’s Jan. 6 committee has performed its task with a dignity that verges on parody. Their solemnity was justified; an investigation into a violent ambush of elected officials at the U.S. Capitol wouldn’t play right with a laugh track. At the same time, such seriousness could also come off at times as a precious lack of self-awareness: Couldn’t they have at least acknowledged, just once, that the machinery of traditional politics, mainstream media and the law has separately and in concert been trying for years to encumber former President Donald Trump with but a single meaningful consequence for a myriad of things (financial corruption, sexual assault — hey, remember he was impeached, twice!) and so far have failed?
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump admits he turned down prisoner swap to exchange Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout

In the furore following the prisoner swap that saw Brittney Griner returned to the US from Russia, Donald Trump has confirmed that he rejected a proposal to bring home former US Marine Paul Whelan on the same basis.Specifically, Mr Trump confirmed that he refused to secure Mr Whelan’s return by releasing Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is returning to Russia in exchange for Ms Griner.“I turned down a deal with Russia for a one-on-one swap of the so-called Merchant of Death for Paul Whelan,” the former president wrote on Truth Social. “I wouldn’t have made the deal for...
Washington Examiner

Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge

Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
The Hill

The Hill

823K+
Followers
92K+
Post
584M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy