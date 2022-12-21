Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
myfox28columbus.com
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
myfox28columbus.com
Nalah Jackson arrested in Indiana, Kason Thomas not with her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kidnapping suspect Nalah Jackson was arrested Thursday in Indiana. Columbus police said 5-month-old Kason Thomas has not been located and added that Jackson is not cooperating with law enforcement. At approximately 2 p.m. Jackson was taken into custody by Indianapolis Metro Police, Columbus Police Chief...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
myfox28columbus.com
What could power grid 'rotating outages' mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The electricity grid operator for 13 states, including Ohio, is warning that rotating outages could be a real possibility if energy demands during extremely cold temperatures become too taxing on the grid. PJM Interconnection warned customers and electricity companies Saturday that winter weather is affecting...
myfox28columbus.com
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
myfox28columbus.com
Preparing your car for the winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Warning weather experts are forecasting quickly-changing road conditions as the storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. A spokesman for AAA Ohio said drivers should stay home, if possible. But, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road because of the Christmas holiday.
myfox28columbus.com
Hitting the road for Christmas? How to prepare your car for winter temperatures
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Cold weather could disrupt holiday travel plans if drivers don’t take vehicle precautions in advance. There is no convenient time to experience a breakdown, but over a holiday weekend in the extreme cold could be a worst-case scenario, especially if you are traveling with children or seniors,” said Martha Hicks, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Upper Marlboro Fleet Manager. “AAA will respond to Members as quickly and safely as possible, but all motorists are encouraged to prepare now to avoid any problems down the road.”
myfox28columbus.com
Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
myfox28columbus.com
Thousands without power as strong winds move through Southern New England
(WJAR) — Thousands were without power as strong winds moved through Southern New England on Friday. Wind peaks are expected to reach 40 mph to 65 mph. As of 9:18 a.m., numerous utilities are reporting power outages. Rhode Island Energy is reporting 9,906 customers were without power. In Bristol...
Comments / 0