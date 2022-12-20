ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street

ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Saving your plants during this cold snap

ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild

ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Dozens of Florida flights canceled for holiday travel amid inclement weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — During what's estimated to be the busiest day of flights before Christmas, there were dozens of cancellations and delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Two days before the holiday, inclement winter weather is likely a factor. Amanda Coffman traveled into Orlando on a flight earlier than...
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
FLORIDA STATE

