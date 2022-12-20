Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Three generations to put on free Christmas Eve concert in Casselberry
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — Music runs in the Gilmour family, and so does their love for Christmas. Each year, three generations put on a Christmas Eve concert, and this year is no different. What You Need To Know. Wally Gilmour, Sr. passed on his love for music to all of...
Bay News 9
Orlando homeless couple braces for cold temps on the street
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many people will be able to warm up in those shelters tonight, some people still have nowhere to go. This means some will be sleeping on the streets in freezing temperatures around Central Florida. What You Need To Know. Although there are shelters that people...
Bay News 9
Christmas without husband, father and friend for Sumterville family
SUMTERVILLE, Fla. – In the Ray household, three words are held on high – especially at Christmas. “Faith, family and friends,” said Stacy Ray. But high atop the mantel this Christmas, there isn’t holly or tinsel. Instead, items to remember the man Stacy and Beverly Ray love.
Bay News 9
Saving your plants during this cold snap
ORLANDO Fla. — With temperatures continuing to fall into Monday morning, homeowners are trying to protect their plants and vegetation. A local nursery worker is giving tips on how to protect plants during Florida's cold snap. Edna Kane says not to water plants, it will only end up damaging...
Bay News 9
One year after fire, iconic Parramore barbershop to rebuild
ORLANDO, Fla. – A year after a fire tore through an iconic Parramore barbershop, the rebuilding process is getting underway. Henry hopes to have barbershop up and running by next summer. J. Henry, who ran J. Henry’s Barbershop on Church Street, said the interior demolition process has begun at...
Bay News 9
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
Bay News 9
Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling Club
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Finding your balance on the ice to make the perfect shot is key during any game of curling, and no one knows that better than a seasoned player like Bill Morrison. What You Need To Know. Try your hand at curling with the Orlando Curling...
Bay News 9
Dozens of Florida flights canceled for holiday travel amid inclement weather
ORLANDO, Fla. — During what's estimated to be the busiest day of flights before Christmas, there were dozens of cancellations and delays at Orlando International Airport (MCO). Two days before the holiday, inclement winter weather is likely a factor. Amanda Coffman traveled into Orlando on a flight earlier than...
Bay News 9
Cold weekend weather offers first resiliency test for manatees
SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. — People and pets aren’t the only creatures huddling for warmth this cold holiday weekend. On Friday, manatees from across the state of Florida started seeking shelter in warm water spots, like DeSoto Park in Satellite Beach. What You Need To Know. The cold holiday...
Bay News 9
Parental Rights in Education Act pushing some educators out of the field
TAMPA, Fla --School districts across the state reached record levels of teacher vacancies this past school year, and many left the profession saying they’re under paid, and overworked. What You Need To Know. The new act is worring some educators. They claim its confusing and fear it may affect...
