Possible downed aircraft in Cottonwood, Cal Fire units responding
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Friday afternoon, The Northstate's News received reports of a possible downed aircraft in the Cottonwood area. The Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit confirmed that there were units responding to the scene, but did not confirm if there was a downed aircraft. This is a developing story. Check...
Lines out the door for Redding businesses on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It's safe to say the holiday scramble is where people have been lining up out the door of local businesses trying to get some of that last-minute shopping done. For the last few days, shoppers have been lining up to get some Christmas food staples. R&R...
Redding house catches on fire with 2 children and babysitter inside
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Fire Department responded to a house fire on Green Street off of Oxford and Hartnell in Redding early Thursday morning. At 7:38 a.m., fire officials responded to a call regarding a fire that occurred inside a bedroom in the back of the house. Officials...
Redding Police give presents to children who fled home in Thursday's house fire
REDDING, Calif. — To keep their Christmas spirit going, Redding Police gave Christmas presents to the children who fled their home Thursday morning after a fire broke out in their home. The fire was first reported at about 7:30 that morning on Green St. off of Oxford and Hartnell...
Trespassing suspect arrested after reportedly acting violent towards Redding residents
REDDING, CA. — Redding Police have arrested a man who, they say, was trespassing and acting violent towards residents in the home. The incident happened along the 2300 block of Eureka Way, around 2:19 PM today, December 24th. Police received reports of a suspect, later identified as 24-year old Shawn Robbins, trespassing onto a property. Robbins then began to reportedly yell at residents, and got violent when they tried to get him to leave.
Redding mission holds memorial for homeless residents who died in 2022
REDDING, Calif. — Members of Redding's homeless community, who passed away this year, were remembered during a memorial service at the Good News Rescue Mission on Wednesday. The names of everyone on the plaques at the mission were read, and 22 new names were added—a fraction of the 49 known people who died this year. However, strict privacy regulations don't allow for all of them to be identified.
Hundreds gather at Good News Rescue Mission for annual Christmas Banquet
REDDING, Calif. — No one wants to be alone at Christmas. Well, almost no one. Hundreds of people took advantage of food and fellowship at the Good News Rescue Mission's annual banquet on Friday. "'Today in the town of David a Savior has been born to you; he is...
RPD's Blue Santa visits local children at Mercy Medical, One Safe Place and more
REDDING, Calif. — Elvis Presley sang about a Blue Christmas, but that's nothing like Blue Santa from the Redding Police Department(RPD), who's been spreading cheer for 31 years. RPD's Blue Santa made a stop at Mercy Medical Center in Redding on Friday with a mission of pediatrics on his...
Redding City Council opposes Win-River Casino move to tribe-owned land
REDDING, Calif. — During the City Council Meeting on Tuesday night, council members voted 4-0 to oppose the proposed move of Win-River Casino to tribe-owned land next to Interstate 5, just south of S Bonnyview Rd. Newly-Elected Council Member Tenessa Audette says the council received a petition with 6,000...
Have you seen me? 14-year-old Red Bluff teen missing for over a week
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Have you seen me?. The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a teenager who was last contacted on Dec. 12. Police said 14-year-old Marley Cruz made additional contact through her social media on Dec. 19 to say she was okay and had no intention of returning home. The RBPD also said she is possibly en route to an unknown destination in Redding.
Scammers impersonating police calling locals in Red Bluff, police warn
RED BLUFF, Calif. — The local police department in Red Bluff is warnings residents of a new phone scam going around. In a post on their Facebook page, the Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) said some residents are receiving calls from someone pretending to be one of their officers regarding an outstanding civil matter. Their goal: to solicit funds from victims.
Complaints of illegal burns, shootings and squatters at Anderson home leads to 10 arrests
ANDERSON, Calif. — Fourteen people were contacted—10 arrested—during an investigation into reports of shootings, illegal burnings and squatters at a property in Anderson. Officials with the Shasta County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) said they began receiving complaints from residents near the 6000 block of Saddle Trail Rd. Residents...
Three Redding restaurants open on Christmas Eve
REDDING. Calif. — It is safe to say that it is the peak of the holiday season. And for those of you looking to skip the dishes this Christmas Eve, there are some restaurants open in Redding for you to take the family to. For a Christmas Eve bite...
Wanted man caught selling meth from dilapidated laundromat in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local laundromat was "red-tagged" by City of Redding Code Enforcement on Thursday following a joint investigation into a man, wanted in connection to sex crimes against children, who was found to be living and selling narcotics at the business. Officials with the Redding Police Department...
