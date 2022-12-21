ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandalia, OH

Ohio child abduction suspect spotted in Vandalia and Huber Heights

By Callie Cassick, Caroline Morse
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SnWKs_0jpXycws00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Vandalia Police Chief has confirmed that a woman caught on surveillance footage is the suspect in the ongoing Amber Alert investigation involving a missing child .

The photos can be seen below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I3VYn_0jpXycws00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y1Lu0_0jpXycws00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PEBpu_0jpXycws00

Vandalia Police Chief confirmed the woman in the photos is 24-year-old Nalah Jackson, the suspect from Columbus who stole a vehicle with twin boys inside.

An employee at the Park-N-Go said if he had known who she was and the alert was sent out sooner, he would’ve been able to alert authorities.

“Something about her that didn’t seem right and kind of weird,” said Mark. “Maybe we could have done something, and I know between James and I, we definitely would’ve done something if we had known. She was more than happy to sit here and chat with us, I know we could’ve held her for 10-15 minutes and someone snuck away to make a phone call.”

LISTEN: 911 call released after kidnapped infant found at Dayton airport

The Vandalia Police Chief said the black car parked in the background also matches the vehicle’s description in the Amber Alert. Employee Mark say he spoke with Jackson who asked for directions to the airport to pick up a friend from Germany. Also, claims Jackson pulled in and drove off with her lights off and seemed very disoriented.

It wasn’t until later in the morning when the alert was issued and law enforcement discovered one of the boys at the airport that the Park-N-Go employees reviewed their security tapes.

Ohio Amber Alert: One baby found at Dayton airport, one still missing

They said they handed it over to the FBI and law enforcement who told them they did, indeed speak with the suspect. The employee said he has children of his own, and if the alert had been sent sooner, he would’ve acted right away.

“I’m feeling disappointed and sad, and I just wish we would’ve known, it would be a different story this morning,” said Mark.

Jackson was also spotted at 11 p.m. Monday night at the United Dairy Farmers gas station in Huber Heights on Taylorsville Road where she reportedly asked an employee for money while driving the stolen 2010 Honda Accord.

UDF Shift Leader Emily Ryan says she spoke with Jackson before the Amber Alert was issued.

“If we saw it earlier, we could’ve done something, but we had no idea,” said Ryan. “I would’ve hit our silent alarm to alert police and keep tabs on the woman. I didn’t know until the next morning when I saw her picture plastered everywhere and I knew instantly that’s the lady that came in last night. We’re all kind of beating ourselves up about it.”

One of the twins remains missing and Jackson remains at large.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short …. Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Holiday Weekend Forecast. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway

SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer and two cars crashed on Interstate 75 near mile post 97 in Shelby County at around 8:30 […]
SIDNEY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Suspect spat on deputy during arrest, report says

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WCMH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana on Friday filed a new charge against Nalah Jackson — accused of abducting two five-month-old twins in Columbus — stacked onto the other charges she already faces. Jackson, 24, received a felony battery by bodily waste against a public safety officer charge for spitting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story

God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4 dead after multiple-vehicle crash in Shelby County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left four people dead Saturday morning. According to OSHP, the crash happened at 8:32 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75, near milepost 75 in Franklin Township. A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer combination...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
DC News Now

Ohio Amber Alert: Second infant found alive, suspect arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An Amber Alert that stretched across state lines ended Thursday night with a kidnapping suspect in custody and the missing 5-month-old twin brother found alive. Police confirmed early Thursday night to NBC4’s sister stations, WXIN/WTTV, that they located Kason Thomas, kidnapped Monday inside his mother’s running car, in Indianapolis hours after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio murder suspect arrested 18 months later

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred nearly 18 months ago. At 9:42 p.m. on June 26, 2021, CPD responded to a report of a shooting on the 1800 block of East Rich Street in the Franklin Park neighborhood. Officers found 25-year-old Dontae Crowder […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe man reports assault and robbery overnight

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A man in Chillicothe, Ohio, has reported that he was assaulted and robbed in the early hours of the morning. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, the victim was treated at Adena Regional Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident that happened in the 300 block of East Fifth Street.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency with motorists recommended to use “extreme caution” while driving and those who only feel it necessary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Warming stations in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A number of churches, community centers and lodges throughout central Ohio are serving as warming stations as a winter storm is traveling across the Midwest. Community health workers on site recommend calling to confirm hours of operation before arriving. Find a local warming station below. Franklin County Broad Street United Methodist […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.1 WZAK

Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio

Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Power outages in Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As much as one can prepare in advance for a major winter storm, Mother Nature sometimes has different ideas. Wild wind gusts, ice, snow and sub-zero wind chill temperatures descended into the Columbus area Friday morning and should continue the onslaught throughout the day, potentially causing power outages stretching over multiple […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy