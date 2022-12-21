Arkansans looking protect against bursting pipes as temperatures start to plummet

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While the temperatures outside are dropping, the chances your pipes will bust are rising.

Josh Gusewelle, a service technician at Ray Lusk Plumbing, said that letting pipes freeze is a huge problem.

“Potential for freezing is high- costly home repairs”, Gusewelle said. “When pipes freeze in your home – they can leave you without water, they can burst and flood your home.”

Those at Ray Lusk Plumbing said the preparations and expected restorations remind them of February of 2021.

“We had a lot of homes without water that were frozen, that we had to try and thaw out,” Gusewelle said.

Ray Lusk gave a few tips to prepare homes and save checkbooks.

“Remove the water hoses from your hydrants the outside of your home or buy very inexpensive hydrant covers from your local hardware store, leave your cabinet doors open,” he said.

They say that still water freezes quicker than moving water, so keep water going to prevent freezing.

“Running your hot and cold sides of your faucet can keep your pipes from freezing,” Gusewelle said.

Pipes under your home can also freeze and cause problems if not properly insulated.

“Pipes in the crawl space that are uninsulated are definitely more prone to freezing” Gusewelle said.

Gusewelle said that proper preparation and protection can decrease the chance of disaster.

“Above all else, we want everybody to stay safe,” he said.

