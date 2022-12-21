Read full article on original website
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water
GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
Hoover waste collection crew endures numbing temps
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The temperatures were so frigid on Friday that one of the Hoover trash bins Leon Averitte was emptying was frozen, so he had to dump it twice. Averitte and his driver, Darrius Agee, spent 12 hours unloading hundreds of Hoover trash receptacles. The dedicated duo works...
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
Operation Merry Christmas helps provide gifts under the tree for children
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office teamed up with groups in the Birmingham area to help provide Christmas gifts. The event was called Operation Merry Christmas, and deputies this week handed out gifts to kids whose parents are in the Jefferson C0unty Jail and to children in nearby housing communities. The...
First responders fight through winter conditions
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — First responders say they are prepared for this week's winter blast. Birmingham firefighters say they are ready with thicker clothes and heavier equipment to handle these temperatures. "When we train, this is part of our job working in extreme temperatures," Jackie Hicks, Battalion Chief with Birmingham...
Extreme cold means big business for hardware store
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — There's never a good time to deal with a hard freeze, but a holiday weekend is an especially bad time. Dan Moran, owner of Rocky Ridge Hardware, says it's been a week filled with preparation. "We've sold quite a bit of items in regards to...
Frigid temps not stopping last-minute Christmas shoppers
CULLMAN, Ala. — Many people braved the bone-chilling cold on Friday to do some last-minute Christmas shopping. One shop owner in Cullman's Warehouse District called it a record-breaking day. The area was bustling for most of the day. That was good news for small business owners. Joey Orr works...
Birmingham airport prepares for holiday travel rush during winter weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The winter storm across much of the country is impacting travel at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The airport was busy but business as usual early Friday morning as travelers check in for flights. According to the website FlightAware, 10 flights have been canceled since Thursday. “We do...
10 places in Birmingham are offering free Christmas dinner to those fighting hunger
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. As the holiday season approaches several organizations in Birmingham are working diligently with volunteer assistance to ensure no one has an empty stomach on Christmas day. There are dozens of nonprofit organizations and churches in metro...
Family throws out Christmas tree after finding unwanted guests
SNEED, Ala. (WSFA) - A north Alabama family regrets buying a real Christmas tree after finding some creepy crawlers along with it. The Howard family of Snead purchased their family tree at a Christmas tree farm in Marshall County. “When we bought our tree, the guy said, “Yeah, there was...
Historic wind chill warning issued for central Alabama
A historic cold outbreak is set to arrive in central Alabama late Thursday night. A howling north-northwest wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts drives the ‘feels like’ temperature down into the –5°F to -10°F range. Meanwhile, the actual air temperatures will be in the single digits across the north. Amazing!
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
Alabama Inmate Baked to Death in Prison With a Body Temperature of 109 Degrees
Thomas Lee Rutledge baked to death in an Alabama prison in December 2020 caused of the negligent actions of prison staff. An Alabama inmate died due to a sweltering prison cell described as “hotter than three hells,” the inmate’s family alleged in a federal wrongful death lawsuit.
COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023
There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
