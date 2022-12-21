ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

wvtm13.com

Ruptured pipe leaves Gardendale nursing home without running water

GARDENDALE, Ala. — The cold weather created quite a mess at one Central Alabama nursing home. People with family members at Magnolia Ridge say they have been incredibly anxious and upset these last couple of days with no running water for some of the time. Those with loved ones at the facility provided cell phone video to WVTM 13, showing water dripping from the ceiling and collecting on the floor.
GARDENDALE, AL
wvtm13.com

Protecting outdoor pets during winter blast in Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is urging pet owners to bring outdoor pets inside during the winter blast. Experts say when temperatures hit single digits, animals are at risk and their fur coats oftentimes aren't enough to keep them warm. Water dishes will freeze outside, leaving outdoor pets without water.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Hoover waste collection crew endures numbing temps

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The temperatures were so frigid on Friday that one of the Hoover trash bins Leon Averitte was emptying was frozen, so he had to dump it twice. Averitte and his driver, Darrius Agee, spent 12 hours unloading hundreds of Hoover trash receptacles. The dedicated duo works...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

First responders fight through winter conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — First responders say they are prepared for this week's winter blast. Birmingham firefighters say they are ready with thicker clothes and heavier equipment to handle these temperatures. "When we train, this is part of our job working in extreme temperatures," Jackie Hicks, Battalion Chief with Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Extreme cold means big business for hardware store

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — There's never a good time to deal with a hard freeze, but a holiday weekend is an especially bad time. Dan Moran, owner of Rocky Ridge Hardware, says it's been a week filled with preparation. "We've sold quite a bit of items in regards to...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wvtm13.com

Frigid temps not stopping last-minute Christmas shoppers

CULLMAN, Ala. — Many people braved the bone-chilling cold on Friday to do some last-minute Christmas shopping. One shop owner in Cullman's Warehouse District called it a record-breaking day. The area was bustling for most of the day. That was good news for small business owners. Joey Orr works...
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham airport prepares for holiday travel rush during winter weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The winter storm across much of the country is impacting travel at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. The airport was busy but business as usual early Friday morning as travelers check in for flights. According to the website FlightAware, 10 flights have been canceled since Thursday. “We do...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Historic wind chill warning issued for central Alabama

A historic cold outbreak is set to arrive in central Alabama late Thursday night. A howling north-northwest wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour with higher gusts drives the ‘feels like’ temperature down into the –5°F to -10°F range. Meanwhile, the actual air temperatures will be in the single digits across the north. Amazing!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama

More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

One person jumps from window to escape fire at Birmingham apartment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — One person had minor injuries after jumping from a window during an apartment fire in Birmingham. Crews with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded to the Elyton Village Housing Community at about 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and saw flames showing from one apartment. The BFRS...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa family receives major gift in time for Christmas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A miracle just in time for Christmas for a family that’s had a tough year. You may recall - Kara Martin and her four children were involved in a serious wreck in July. Two of Martin’s children were critically injured. Now, a major gift...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

COMING SOON: 16 openings we can’t wait to try in 2023

There are always openings of the newest hot spots happening in Birmingham. To get excited for the new year, we’ve rounded up sixteen new restaurants, coffee shops and more opening in 2023. 1. MELT Lane Parke. MELT’s Avondale location is closing, but the cheesy goodness isn’t going anywhere. MELT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

