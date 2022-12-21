ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS 11

Northbound and southbound lanes of I-71 in Gallatin County reopen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hours after multiple accident shut down I-71 North in Gallatin County, Kentucky State Police said the interstate’s northbound and southbound lanes have reopened. Police made that announcement just before 5 p.m. Saturday. Multiple accidents were reported the last two days due to weather which impacted...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy