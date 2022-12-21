ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Caught on camera: Theft from Louisiana church Nativity scene

By Brittany Defran, Carolyn Roy
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1adCbl_0jpXxy5P00

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Someone boldly snatched several pieces of a South Shreveport church Nativity scene in broad daylight over the weekend, and it was all caught on camera.

Now, Baptist Tabernacle on East Kingston Road is hoping someone will recognize the woman who rolled up in a maroon SUV to the cutout-style nativity scene on the lawn in the north parking lot around 7 a.m. Saturday and helped themselves to Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and all three of the Wise Men.

Robertsdale teacher arrested, accused of having sexual contact with multiple students: Robertsdale Police

The license plate was covered and the driver was wearing glasses and a scarf in an apparent effort to hide her identity as she made several trips back and forth to pluck pieces of the display from the ground and carry them back to the SUV. She could be seen piling some of the stolen silhouettes into the back cargo area on top of some large speakers. She placed others in the front seat before pulling away.

Church administrators say the Nativity scene was handmade by a member of the church who had recently repainted it.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38lEoR_0jpXxy5P00
    Red SUV involved in wooden Manger nativity scene theft from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pCnQZ_0jpXxy5P00
    Person taking the wooden Manger nativity scene stolen from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle
  • Person putting wooden Manger nativity scene in car from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ve3hk_0jpXxy5P00
    Wooden Manger nativity scene stolen from church. Courtesy Baptist Tabernacle

The church reported the theft to SPD, along with videos and photos of the vehicle involved, and posted the images on the Baptist Tabernacle Facebook page . As of early Tuesday evening, the nativity napper had yet to be identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baptist Tabernacle at (318) 687-7473.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

KSLA INVESTIGATES: Grieving, frustrated families fear police bias in unsolved trans murders in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It has been a nonstop battle in the streets of Shreveport the last few years: a rise in homicides. KSLA reports on most, but some get little media attention. Now, KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron is examining five unsolved homicides. These murders have few clues and different killers, but the victims all share something in common.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman’s gifts stolen from car; community comes together to help

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - On Dec. 16, a mom woke up to an empty driveway and a missing car that had her children’s Christmas presents inside the trunk. Devasted by the theft, Naomi Hood didn’t think this holiday season would be very merry, but a Christmas miracle has happened for her and her family.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Longtime KTBS 3 Anchor Gerry May retires after decades in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. - After more than two decades, the ArkLaTex is saying goodbye to one of the most trusted newscasters in the region. KTBS 3's Gerry May enters the world of retirement on Friday. He'll be spending some well-deserved time with his family, on the golf course, and cheering on his beloved TCU Horned Frogs.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

ERs overwhelmed: Northwest Louisiana hospital CEOs issue PSA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Chief Executive Officers of three major hospitals in Northwest Louisiana issued a joint PSA on Thursday, urging citizens to assess their medical needs before visiting emergency rooms because they have all become overwhelmed by minor medical cases. In the 30-second video, Willis-Knighton Health System President...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Historic buildings in Minden, Homer get Main Street restoration grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Historic buildings on the main streets of two Northwest Louisiana towns are getting thousands in grant money for much-needed facelifts. Minden and Homer are among ten Main Street communities to revitalize historic commercial buildings this year through a grant from the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development’s Division of Historic Preservation. Ruston was also chosen to receive funding.
MINDEN, LA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Louisiana

With more nicknames than you can shake a stick at, Louisiana is one of the most iconic of all the southern states. Louisiana is home to the city of New Orleans, famous as both the victim of Hurricane Katrina and as the site of the yearly Mardi Gras festival. It’s also home to thousands of square miles of bayou and waterways chock full of alligators. Louisiana’s southern border is delineated by the Gulf of Mexico, with Texas to the west and Mississippi to the east. While it sounds strange to think of snow and cold temperatures in this subtropical state, there is, in fact, one spot that’s considered the coldest place in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy