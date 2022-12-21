Read full article on original website
Georgia man sentenced for murdering ex-girlfriend at July 4th barbecue
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man will spend life in prison for shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend at a July 4th barbecue. Raphael Kelley 22, of Lamar County, pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his ex-girlfriend, Laci Moss, 23, following a disagreement at a barbecue at a home on Lobolly Ridge in Locust Grove on July 4, 2021.
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta County abuser sentenced to 10 years plus probation
A Coweta County man was sentenced to 10 years in jail plus 10 years probation in connection with three separate incidents of domestic abuse. Justin Delane Davis, 42, pleaded guilty in Coweta County Superior Court on Tuesday to charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, cruelty to children, aggravated stalking, invasion of privacy and obstruction of an officer stemming from incidents on July 21 and July 26, 2021, with a third arrest on Nov. 19, 2021.
wrganews.com
29-year-old arrested for Murder in Polk County
On Monday, Polk County police officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and home invasion at 1029 Hutto Rd. in Cedartown and found a man, later identified as Antonio Johnson, 29, who had been shot. Johnson was life-flighted to Grady Hospital. It was reported that the shooter, later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Lyle, had stolen a vehicle from the home. While on the scene, officers were dispatched to another residence on Hutto Road in reference to a burglary in progress. Polk County police officers responded and saw Lyle armed with a firearm inside of a home. There was a struggle and eventually, Polk County police officers were able to arrest and place Lyle into custody without further incident. Lyle was initially charged with aggravated assault. Johnson died from his injuries on Tuesday, and Lyle was subsequently charged with murder. He is also charged with felony murder, armed robbery, home invasion, burglary, theft by taking, and several other offenses. The GBI was requested by the Polk County Police Department to assist with the investigation, which is active and ongoing. Once the case is done, it will be given to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
Man shot in the head, another found dead at Brookhaven hotel on Christmas Eve
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed, and a man was sent to the hospital after what police are calling a possible attempted murder-suicide on Christmas Eve in Brookhaven. The shooting took place at 1840 Corporate Blvd., which is a Microtel Hotel in Brookhaven. Around 9:11 a.m., units from the Brookhaven Police Department said they were dispatched to the hotel regarding shots being fired on the hotel's second floor.
Arrest made in fatal LaGrange shooting
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — An arrest was made in a LaGrange shooting that left one female dead and multiple people injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens, 18, was arrested on felony murder and aggravated assault charges at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. This arrest is in connection to the June 24 shooting that […]
BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area
Polk County Police confirmed a shooting incident in northwest Polk County just before 1 p.m. Emergency personnel rushed to a Michael Boulevard residence in the Chubbtown area after a 911 call reporting the incident at 12:50 p.m. It appears at this time to be a domestic altercation between a couple, per police officials. A woman […] The post BREAKING: Fatal shooting reported in Chubbtown area appeared first on Polk Today.
Woman dead, man shot in the head in apparent murder-suicide attempt at hotel, Brookhaven police say
ATLANTA — A woman was shot and killed and a man is in critical condition after an apparent murder-suicide attempt on Saturday morning, according to Brookhaven Police. At around 9 a.m., Brookhaven Police arrived at the Microtel Hotel on Corporate Blvd, finding a man with a gunshot wound to the head along with a woman who was found dead.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One injured in Walton County trailer fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire at a trailer in Walton County. According to Walton County Sheriff James Willingham, firefighters responded to a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Saturday. An individual suffered “bad burns to the face and arms,”...
Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office has fired some of its employees following an investigation of the death of a 38-year...
Man killed in shooting on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting in the West End neighborhood of Atlanta on Friday night, police say. Just after 9 p.m., Atlanta police say they arrived at an address on the 1200 block of Ralph David Abernathy Blvd, finding a man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Clayton News Daily
New interim Clayton County sheriff sworn in
JONESBORO — Clayton County residents have a new interim sheriff. Chief Deputy Levon Allen, who was touted by former sheriff and convicted felon Victor Hill as the next sheriff of the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, was sworn in Thursday to lead the office. Allen was promoted to the...
Quartet of accused meth traffickers arrested in Jackson Co
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrests of four suspected methamphetamine traffickers: there are possession and distribution charges for three men and one woman from Tucker, Hoschton, and Braselton. Sheriff’s Office investigators in Jefferson say the arrests were made at a home off Sam Freeman Road in Jackson County.
4-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot wound in his foot, DeKalb Police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are working to find out what led to a shooting that left a 4-year-old injured just days before Christmas. Officers went to the Woods at Decatur Apartments along Tregoney Drive just after 7 p.m. to respond to an incident about a person shot.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man charged in high speed chase
A Newnan man wanted in connection with a high speed chase in early December was charged on Tuesday. Justin Michael Hunt, 27, was charged with speeding, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death, driving with a suspended or revoked license, obstruction of officers, reckless driving, open container in passenger area of a vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the roadway and failure to maintain his lane in connection with a high speed chase on Dec. 3.
Stranger arrested after ‘bizarre’ home invasion attempt in Marietta, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested a New Jersey man after officials say he tried to break into a home during a “bizarre” attack. Marietta police said on Wednesday around 11:55 a.m., a couple was at their home on North Saint Mary’s Lane when Harjit Singh, 32, of New Jersey knocked on their door.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation provided a release in the last hour explaining the incident and how a man died from injuries sustained during a shooting incident on Monday, and who is responsible for the incident. The GBI reported that Antonio Johnson, 29, of a Hutto Road address, was shot and later died from the […] The post One dead, one charged following Monday night shooting on Hutto Road appeared first on Polk Today.
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Georgia woman awarded $1M by federal jury after cop arrested her on false accusations of cocaine possession
A Georgia woman who spent five months behind bars after being falsely accused of cocaine possession has been awarded more than $1 million by a federal court.
