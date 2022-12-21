ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

New York Post

Three busloads of migrants dropped at Kamala Harris’ home on Christmas Eve

Three busloads of shivering migrants were dumped in front of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington D.C. residence on a frigid Christmas Eve, according to multiple reports. The buses, believed to be from Texas, dropped the asylum seekers off in 18-degree weather in front of the Naval Observatory, where Harris lives, late Saturday, according to 7News and CNN. The outlets said the migrants were seen wearing only T-shirts or light sweatshirts in the freezing temperatures. They were given blankets and put on another bus bound for a local church. Video shared by 7 News DC reporter Christian Flores showed the third bus of migrants draped...
The Associated Press

China's foreign minister signals deeper ties with Russia

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi defended his country’s position on the war in Ukraine on Sunday and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang, speaking by video to a conference in the Chinese capital, also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.” China has pushed back against Western pressure on trade, technology, human rights and its claims to a broad swath of the western Pacific, accusing the U.S. of bullying. Its refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe. Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia. Warships from the two countries held joint naval drills in the East China Sea last week.
Aspen Daily News

Would have been an ironclad case

If only the Secret Service had allowed President Trump to lead the mob of MAGA faithful to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as he demanded, the case against him for inciting the insurrection would be even more ironclad than it already is. Dang, what a missed opportunity. Am...
Aspen Daily News

China sanctions 2 US citizens over action on Tibet

BEIJING (AP) — China has sanctioned two U.S. citizens in retaliation for action taken by Washington over human rights abuses in Tibet, the government said Friday, amid an ongoing standoff between the sides over Beijing's treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. The Foreign Ministry said in a statement that...
