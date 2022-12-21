ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘We lost our sister’: Beto O’Rourke mourns death of his sister Erin

By Erica Pauda
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nZUL2_0jpXxp8s00

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Beto O’Rourke confirmed in a social media post the loss of his sister, Erin, on Tuesday.

“We lost our sister Erin this morning,” O’Rourke said. “A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend.”

While O’Rourke said his sister had more than her share of challenges in life, she kept her heart open throughout.

“We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her,” he said. “Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newsnationnow.com

Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps

(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
LULING, TX
KXAN

Chris Beard’s fiancée said he didn’t strangle her, doesn’t ‘refute’ that he acted in self-defense

Through her attorney, Randi Trew made her first public comments Friday since the Dec. 12 incident in which Beard was arrested and later charged with felony family violence after he allegedly strangled her following an argument. Beard was suspended from coaching by university officials without pay "until further notice" later in the day following his arrest.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!

Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin, reports say

Texas - The search for missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang has come to a devastating end. Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley (AANBV) posted an update stating that Tanner Hoang, 22, was found dead in Austin near Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. "So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports...
AUSTIN, TX
The Associated Press

Texas coach Beard's fiancée says he didn't strangle her

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on a felony charge of strangling his fiancée, Randi Trew, who lives with him. In a statement sent to The Associated Press by her attorney, Randy Leavitt, Trew said she is “deeply saddened” by the incident and said Beard was acting in self-defense from her. “Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others. As Chris’ fiancée and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself,” Trew said in the statement.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

‘The Rock’ Gives Back To Local First Responders

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Teremana Tequila are Giving Back to First Responders with Complimentary Tacos and French Toast in Round Rock and Austin this month. In the spirit of giving back this holiday season, Teremana Tequila, the super-premium, small-batch tequila founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has announced the launch of a holiday initiative to honor and feed over 10,000 first responders with its Mana Mobile food and drinks truck.
AUSTIN, TX
mycanyonlake.com

CCSO Finds Missing New Braunfels Four-Year-Old in Woods

A four-year-old New Braunfels child who wandered away from home Thursday was found in the woods two hours later by rescuers. Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) patrol deputies responded to an 11 a.m. call from someone in the 2300 block of Haven Bluff Court. They arrived with members of...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
texasstandard.org

How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive

In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
JARRELL, TX
KXAN

KXAN

69K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy