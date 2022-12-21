‘We lost our sister’: Beto O’Rourke mourns death of his sister Erin

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Beto O’Rourke confirmed in a social media post the loss of his sister, Erin, on Tuesday.

“We lost our sister Erin this morning,” O’Rourke said. “A beautiful soul, a loving sister, daughter & friend.”

While O’Rourke said his sister had more than her share of challenges in life, she kept her heart open throughout.

“We’re grateful to all who loved and cared for her,” he said. “Rest in peace, Bear. We love you forever.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.