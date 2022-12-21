'Bless you, guys': Officers, deputies transform into bearers of holiday cheer with food baskets

Read full article on original website
Mission at Kern County hosts Christmas Eve meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County will be hosting its annual Christmas community meal on Christmas Eve. The event will feature live music, a visit from Santa Claus and special gifts will be handed out to each adult and child who attends. The lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 […]
Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they are investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
'It's sad around here': Thieves rob Christmas decorations from Taft's Historic Fort
A roaring fire casts a soft glow over Christmas lights twinkling in evergreen trees bedecked with cherished ornaments collected over decades. Wreaths hanging on doors prove the home brims with holiday spirit. These cozy sights fill local homes today on Christmas Eve.
BEST EATS: Eggplant parm sandwich at Ggiata Delicatessen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ggiata Delicatessen is an East Coast-style deli with the most un-East Coast-style location imaginable: Melrose Avenue. The odds of an employee being named Tony or Vinny are slim to none. Not a tracksuit or muscle shirt was in sight when I visited and everyone’s hair appeared bereft of gel. It’s a […]
House of Ruth Outreach Ministry to host 'Just In Time 4 Christmas' event
House of Ruth Outreach Minstry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
Multiple defendants convicted of attempted murder in shooting that wounded 3
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted three people of attempted murder and two others of related crimes in connection to a shooting in south Bakersfield that wounded three people a year ago. Convicted of attempted murder, among other crimes, were Jerrell Hubbard and Huey Conerly Jr., both 20, and Daveon Davis, 22, […]
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
Woman struck, killed by a vehicle in Weldon is identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Weldon on Dec. 16. Jillian Nicole Peterson, 39, of Weldon was hit by a vehicle on Highway 178 near Patterson Lane in Weldon, according to the coroner’s office. According to CHP, the driver that […]
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
27 spent casings found at Lost Hills double homicide: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found one gunshot victim on the ground, another inside a car and spent bullet casings scattered across a parking lot outside a Lost Hills apartment the night of Aug. 30. The man on the ground, Ulyses Aviles, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man in the car, […]
Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield
Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a […]
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend
Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The […]
Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
‘I feel sorry for that lady’: DUI suspect refused sobriety tests after deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ford Thunderbird pulled over to the shoulder of Highway 58 with a flat tire and driver Tracy McPherson sat with her husband waiting for a tow truck. Minutes later, a pickup slammed into the back of the Thunderbird, sending McPherson flying across the car’s cabin, her husband later told California […]
