Auburn, AL

Opelika-Auburn News

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JC Hart proves kids can go anywhere from anywhere

It’s been quite the year for Jacorious “JC” Hart. The Loachapoka product helped lead his team to its best season in nine years, one that saw the Indians kick the losing streak to rival Notasulga and then win their first home postseason win in that span. He also saw a personal dream achieved, coming out of a small town and securing loads of offers to play Division I football.
LOACHAPOKA, AL
AL.com

Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF

Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools

Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. DB: Quintavious Billingsley. Senior, Central Phenix City. 6-0, 180. Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording...
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Opelika’s Gagliano sees offseason work pay off

Erik Speakman joked that he should send Roman Gagliano back. It was the summer, and Opelika’s head coach was watching Gagliano zip passes around the field in Opelika during offseason workouts. Gagliano was fresh off his sophomore season as starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, and had just gotten back in town after attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.
OPELIKA, AL
flywareagle.com

Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze

The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Auburn's new tight ends coach

Hugh Freeze has made it official. Ben Aigamaua is following Freeze from Liberty to Auburn, joining the AU coaching staff as tight ends coach. Aigamaua has been linked to Freeze’s Auburn staff long before the hiring was made official. “Ben played for me at Lambuth and has worked on...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go

Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280

The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’

Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
ALABAMA STATE
altoday.com

Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month

A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
PHENIX CITY, AL

