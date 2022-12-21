Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JC Hart proves kids can go anywhere from anywhere
It’s been quite the year for Jacorious “JC” Hart. The Loachapoka product helped lead his team to its best season in nine years, one that saw the Indians kick the losing streak to rival Notasulga and then win their first home postseason win in that span. He also saw a personal dream achieved, coming out of a small town and securing loads of offers to play Division I football.
Alabama Football: At the opposite end of the recruiting world, there’s Auburn
Alabama Football again rules the college football recruiting world. Anyone surprised by the Crimson Tide’s 2023 Signing Class success might want to follow a different sport than college football. By comparison, the Auburn Tigers are recruiting from a terrain more isolated than a hamlet in east Alabama. Whatever the...
Early Signing Day proved just how bad Bryan Harsin was for Auburn
As it turns out, Bryan Harsin was a terrible fit at Auburn, especially on the recruiting trails. While Auburn made great headway on the recruiting trails during Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, the end results truly revealed how terrible of a fit Bryan Harsin was down on The Plains.
Alabama, former Thompson lineman transferring to UCF
Gus Malzahn has landed another transfer from Alabama. Tide offensive tackle Amari Kight announced Friday afternoon on Instagram that he has committed to transfer to Central Florida. He is the second Alabama player to transfer to UCF this month, joining wide receiver Christian Leary. Earlier this year, former Alabama receiver...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Football Team Defense, Large Schools
Presenting the Opelika-Auburn News 2022 All-Area Team's defense for large schools (AHSAA Classes 4A-7A). Nominations were submitted by coaches and the team was chosen by the staff of the Opelika-Auburn News. FIRST TEAM. DB: Quintavious Billingsley. Senior, Central Phenix City. 6-0, 180. Billingsly was an impact player on defense, recording...
Opelika-Auburn News
BREAKTHROUGH PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Opelika’s Gagliano sees offseason work pay off
Erik Speakman joked that he should send Roman Gagliano back. It was the summer, and Opelika’s head coach was watching Gagliano zip passes around the field in Opelika during offseason workouts. Gagliano was fresh off his sophomore season as starting quarterback for the Bulldogs, and had just gotten back in town after attending the Manning Passing Academy in Louisiana.
Auburn football: Zac Etheridge, Cadillac Williams praised for recruitment
The Auburn football program went through some tough times this year, from the whole Bryan Harsin debacle while he was still the head coach to the time Cadillac Williams took over and held the program together to the hiring of Hugh Freeze. However, throughout the whole process, recruiting never stopped....
flywareagle.com
Auburn Football: Keionte Scott dishes on Bryan Harsin, Hugh Freeze
The never-ending list of narratives during and immediately after the tenure of Bryan Harsin has always been a source of both discourse and entertainment for the Auburn Family. Auburn football, plagued by both inside ineptitude and outside interference for the better part of the last decade, saw what might have been its lowest point under Harsin.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze announces hiring of Auburn's new tight ends coach
Hugh Freeze has made it official. Ben Aigamaua is following Freeze from Liberty to Auburn, joining the AU coaching staff as tight ends coach. Aigamaua has been linked to Freeze’s Auburn staff long before the hiring was made official. “Ben played for me at Lambuth and has worked on...
Inside How Alabama Landed the Top Two In-State Recruits: James Smith and Qua Russaw
The two players have been close ever since they met as high school freshmen, and now they'll continue to be teammates and friends at the next level with the Crimson Tide.
WTVM
Dajwon DeLoach: From troubled teen to collegiate athlete
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Northside High School Senior Dajwon DeLoach committed to Jacksonville State University this week, but the path to get here wasn’t easy. “A lot of teachers, when I was younger obviously told me you gone be in jail or you gone be in hell,” Dajwon DeLoach, who committed to Jacksonville State University said.
Students at this Alabama college go on to earn the most money, according to these two rankings
Students at one Alabama college go on to make the most money, according to new federal data. Auburn University students and graduates make about $2,000 more annually than people who studied at the University of Alabama at Huntsville, and about $4,000 more than those at Samford, according to the latest version of the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘They make me feel like I’m their daughter’: Auburn player Romi Levy celebrates Hanukkah with Bruce Pearl’s family
For those of the Jewish faith, December is the time to light the menorah, say traditional blessings and eat good food while celebrating Hanukkah with friends and family. Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, is an eight-day holiday celebrated Dec. 18 through Dec. 26. Auburn’s men’s basketball head coach Bruce...
Opelika-Auburn News
AU Airport purchasing property from Indian Pines: Golf course remodel a go
Auburn University is moving ahead with purchasing property from the cities of Auburn and Opelika to make way for a federally mandated expansion at Auburn University Regional Airport. The 11.6 acres of property being purchased is part of the Indian Pines Golf Course, which is owned jointly by both cities....
WTVM
Carver, Northside win Muscogee County Christmas Tournament championships
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to the Carver girls basketball team and the Northside boys basketball team for winning the Muscogee County Christmas Tournament.
A year after his car was found in Alabama, there are more questions than answers in the disappearance of Kyle Clinkscales
OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — Since 1976, Martha Morrison has been looking for the answer to one question: what happened to Kyle Clinkscales? Clinkscales, Morrison’s nephew, was a student at Auburn University who was last seen January 27, 1976 when he left work at the Moose Club bar in LaGrange, Georgia in his Pinto Runabout to […]
WTVM
Columbus mother of seven beats odds, graduates high school at 45 years old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One local woman is currently beating the odds and reaching an important goal. Krystal Coleman, a 45-year-old mother of seven, has seen a life of struggle starting at a young age. “My mom, she brought us, my siblings, to Atlanta. We lived there where we were...
Opelika-Auburn News
City of Auburn making way for new public safety training facility to be located on Highway 280
The city of Auburn will soon get a new Public Safety Training Center. The new training center will be located at 7384 US Highway 280 West at the intersection with North College Street, across from the Bottle. The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to annex the 9.16 acres that make up this property into the Auburn city limits to build the new facility.
Alabama governor tells prison guards their jobs ‘may be toughest jobs in the country’
Gov. Kay Ivey visited two Alabama prisons this week to thank state corrections officers for their work, her office said Thursday. The governor visited Kilby Correctional Facility near Montgomery and Tutwiler Women’s Facility in Wetumpka, her office said. Officers were not aware of the visits in advance, her office said. The holiday season visits come as the state faces an ongoing prison crisis, including a shortage of officers.
altoday.com
Alabama carbon black plant to shut down at end of the month
A carbon black manufacturing plant in Alabama is closing at the end of the month. Continental Carbon Company in Phenix City will shutter its doors on December 31 after years of not making required upgrades and being hit with a multimillion-dollar jury verdict, WRBL-TV reported. In a letter dated December...
Comments / 0