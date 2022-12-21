SPEE3D Brings Patented Cold Spray Technology to Australian Manufacturers Through Partnership With Nupress

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--

SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, today announced its WarpSPEE3D printer will be hosted at the Nupress headquarters in Australia, giving access to the printer without having to lease or purchase it. The unique subscription model will provide Nupress clients in the mining, building, aerospace, defence, and medical industries access to SPEE3D’s patented cold-spray technology to quickly print parts from 12 different metals.

Nupress is a leading manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies with over 50 years of expertise. Together with SPEE3D, the game-changing subscription service will enable Nupress clients to produce parts at the time of need rather than waiting weeks or months. Parts can now be sourced locally, helping manufacturing companies improve their operations and reduce costs – many of which have been impacted negatively due to ongoing global supply chain issues. The subscription model offers one to six slots, each delivering 25 hours per month of printing for 12 months.

“Democratizing access to SPEE3D’s WarpSPEED printer will help solve real-world problems around broken supply chains, manufacturing challenges, and massive delays for some of the world’s most significant industries,” said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder and CTO of SPEE3D. “Local Australian companies can now access our technology thanks to Nupress, enabling smaller production runs, prototyping needs, material developments, and other advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

“For decades, Nupress has discussed turning our customers’ printing visions into reality, and we are excited to partner with SPEE3D to offer a best-in-class solution for metal additive manufacturing,” said Craig McWilliam, CEO of Nupress. “Beyond the exceptional technology, SPEE3D shares our ‘first class’ commitment to developing new printing materials that will broaden the opportunities across many industries and applications.”

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology supplier dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold-spray technology. As a result, SPEE3D technology enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, and aluminum bronze.

