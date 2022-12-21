ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

SPEE3D Brings Patented Cold Spray Technology to Australian Manufacturers Through Partnership With Nupress

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 20, 2022--

SPEE3D, a leading metal additive manufacturing company, today announced its WarpSPEE3D printer will be hosted at the Nupress headquarters in Australia, giving access to the printer without having to lease or purchase it. The unique subscription model will provide Nupress clients in the mining, building, aerospace, defence, and medical industries access to SPEE3D’s patented cold-spray technology to quickly print parts from 12 different metals.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005675/en/

Nupress is a leading manufacturer of precision machined components and assemblies with over 50 years of expertise. Together with SPEE3D, the game-changing subscription service will enable Nupress clients to produce parts at the time of need rather than waiting weeks or months. Parts can now be sourced locally, helping manufacturing companies improve their operations and reduce costs – many of which have been impacted negatively due to ongoing global supply chain issues. The subscription model offers one to six slots, each delivering 25 hours per month of printing for 12 months.

“Democratizing access to SPEE3D’s WarpSPEED printer will help solve real-world problems around broken supply chains, manufacturing challenges, and massive delays for some of the world’s most significant industries,” said Steven Camilleri, Co-Founder and CTO of SPEE3D. “Local Australian companies can now access our technology thanks to Nupress, enabling smaller production runs, prototyping needs, material developments, and other advanced manufacturing capabilities.”

“For decades, Nupress has discussed turning our customers’ printing visions into reality, and we are excited to partner with SPEE3D to offer a best-in-class solution for metal additive manufacturing,” said Craig McWilliam, CEO of Nupress. “Beyond the exceptional technology, SPEE3D shares our ‘first class’ commitment to developing new printing materials that will broaden the opportunities across many industries and applications.”

More information on SPEE3D can be found at: https://spee3d.com/

More information on Nupress can be found at: https://www.nupress.com.au/

About SPEE3D

SPEE3D is a leading metal additive manufacturing technology supplier dedicated to the research, development, and delivery of metal 3D printers and integrated systems utilizing its patented cold-spray technology. As a result, SPEE3D technology enables significantly faster production than traditional metal manufacturing for a wide range of metals, including copper, aluminum, and aluminum bronze.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005675/en/

CONTACT: Heather Meeker, SPEE3D Communications

Telephone: 415.310.9551

Email:heather.meeker@spee3d.com

KEYWORD: AUSTRALIA/OCEANIA AUSTRALIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HARDWARE MACHINERY ROBOTICS MACHINE TOOLS, METALWORKING & METALLURGY ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: SPEE3D

PUB: 12/20/2022 09:13 PM/DISC: 12/20/2022 09:13 PM

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

‘A very hard road ahead’ for China as COVID-19 cases spiral

BAZHOU, China (AP) — Nearly three years after it was first identified in China, the coronavirus is now spreading through the vast country. Experts predict difficult months ahead for its 1.4 billion people. China’s unyielding “zero-COVID” approach, which aimed to isolate all infected people, bought it years to prepare...
The Associated Press

Tesla offers rare year-end discounts on 2 top-selling models

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla Inc. is offering rare discounts through year’s end on its two top-selling models, an indication that demand is slowing for its electric vehicles. The Austin, Texas, company started offering a $3,750 incentive on its Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV on its website earlier this month, but on Wednesday doubled the discount to $7,500 for those who take delivery between now and Dec. 31. The move comes ahead of a new federal tax credit of up to $7,500 that’s scheduled to take effect Jan. 1. Teslas weren’t eligible for a previous federal tax credit program because the company had reached a limit of 200,000 vehicles sold. Next year’s credits don’t have such a limit. “This is a sign of demand cracks and not a good sign for Tesla heading into the December year-end,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in an e-mail. “EV competition is increasing across the board, and Tesla is seeing some demand headwinds.”
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Sunlenca® (lenacapavir) Receives FDA Approval as a First-in-Class, Twice-Yearly Treatment Option for People Living With Multi-Drug Resistant HIV

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that Sunlenca ® (lenacapavir), in combination with other antiretroviral(s) (ARV), has been granted approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced (HTE) adults with multi-drug resistant (MDR) HIV-1 infection. Sunlenca has a multi-stage mechanism of action distinguishable from other currently approved classes of antiviral agents and no known cross resistance exhibited in vitro to other existing drug classes. Sunlenca offers a new, twice-yearly treatment option for adults with HIV that is not adequately controlled by their current treatment regimen. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005541/en/ Sunlenca Packaging (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy