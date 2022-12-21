ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Voters choose brother to replace late Georgia House member

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The brother of a deceased Georgia state representative won a special election to replace him on Tuesday.

The Rev. Karlton Howard won about 68% of the vote in a four-way special Democratic primary in House District 129, according to final unofficial results. The district covers parts of Augusta.

He will replace his brother, longtime Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard, who died in October.

The election was a special Democratic primary because no Republicans or members of other parties qualified to run against the now-deceased Howard in the spring.

Private security contractor Brad Owens finished second, while project manager Scott Cambers was third and student Davis Green was fourth.

Karlton Howard’s victory leaves one seat vacant in the 180-member House. Five candidates will compete on Jan. 3 to fill the seat held by the late House Speaker David Ralston in House District 7 in Fannin and Gilmer counties and part of Dawson County. A runoff, if necessary, would be Jan. 31.

