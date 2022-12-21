Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This McDonald's in Fort Worth is causing controversyAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Futuristic Non-Human Service at First Ever Automated McDonald's in TexasMonica Leigh FrenchFort Worth, TX
Finally, The Robots have taken Over: Inside McDonald's new fully-automated restaurantOlu'RemiFort Worth, TX
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
The Community News
December 23, 2022
Having trouble viewing this document? Click here to download the PDF. BACK ON TOP: Bearcats bring home 11th State Championship. We should have known all along how this would end. It’s hard to imagine a team that had won nine state championships since 2009, including most recently a second three-peat in 2018-20, would …
Texans Are Thrilled For North Texas To Host World Cup In 2026
After an incredible 2022 World Cup, the excitement for 2026 is already here in North Texas, where six games of the largest sporting event in history will take place. In June, the FIFA announced the tournament was coming to Dallas and Houston – sports celebrities and local officials celebrated the news all over Texas.
saturdaytradition.com
29-year old college football quarterback enters transfer portal
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune is not like most quarterbacks. He threw for an incredible 3,347 yards and 33 touchdowns in the 2022 season and announced Thursday that he would be entering the transfer portal. Here’s what sets him apart. Aune is nearly a decade older than the average college...
frogsowar.com
Four-star QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU
Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Day frame for the 2023 recruits across the nation. TCU has already started looking to the future, however, with four-star quarterback Marcos Davila announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Thursday, becoming the first prospect in the Class of 2024 to choose TCU. The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Midland, Texas currently plays his high school football at Midland Legacy.
fox4news.com
Missing Flower Mound student Tanner Hoang's car found unoccupied in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are still asking for help finding a missing Texas A&M University student from Flower Mound who disappeared last week. On Thursday, Dec. 22, Tanner Hoang's family told FOX 7 in Austin that his silver Lexus was found unoccupied in a parking lot in Austin. The family is working with state and Austin police to find Hoang.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
WFAA
Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams involved in car crash in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon, police told WFAA. Police said Williams was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road around 2:15 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti that was going northbound and attempting to turn onto Towne Square Drive, near SH 121.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
Fort Worth Armed Forces Bowl was the coldest college bowl game ever
Last night’s Armed Forces Bowl was not really a great game but it does have one distinction. It goes into the books as the coldest bowl game ever.
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
North Texas high school band to perform at Armed Forces Bowl in blistering cold
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kevin Fallon got the call last Friday for an opportunity that he and his students will remember for a very long time. Fallon, a band director for Boswell High School in Fort Worth, was asked by the Air Force if their band would like to represent for them in Thursday's Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
dallasfreepress.com
A major West Dallas polluter is leaving — but not fast enough for neighbors
Along a stretch of Singleton Road, West Dallas’ major thoroughfare, sits GAF Materials, a large industrial plant that chemically treats fiberglass to make roof shingles. On one side is a City-owned community center and library. On the other are a dozen or so residential homes and a former public middle school functioning as a waystation for high school students who lost their building in a tornado three years ago.
hotelnewsresource.com
Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club in Las Colinas, Texas Sold
Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
papercitymag.com
20 New Fort Worth Restaurants to Look Forward to In 2023 — The Openings Foodies Are Waiting For
Blackened tuna will add to the coastal menu at Quince. Fort Worth and Tarrant County foodies have a lot to look forward to in 2023. The new year is already shaping up to be a good one for new restaurants ― with a slew of highly-anticipated new openings beckoning.
Eye on Politics: A political era ends in Tarrant County
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the end of a political era in Tarrant County. In this week's episode of Eye on Politics (original air date: Dec. 22), we speak with Glen Whitley who's retiring after serving 16 years as County Judge. Plus, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink sits down with a State Senator from North Texas to talk about his successful kidney transplant earlier this year. Every week, CBS 11 political reporter Jack Fink breaks down some of the biggest political stories grabbing headlines in North Texas and beyond. Watch the latest episode of Eye on Politics in the video...
Comments / 0