Century Golf Partners and HKI America, have teamed up acquire the storied Four Seasons Golf & Sports Club of Las Colinas. Century Golf Partners was founded in 2005 for the purpose of acquiring and managing private clubs, public courses and golf resorts and is the partnership’s Managing Partner. The Club will be managed under its Arnold Palmer Golf Management brand. Century Golf owns and/or operates approximately 50 courses throughout the U.S., including PGA WEST in California (with an affiliate of HKI America) and Walt Disney World Golf in Florida. HKI America and its affiliates currently own 26 golf courses along with distributorships for Baroness turf maintenance equipment and Yamaha golf carts.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO