Blackfeet Nation, Tribal Business Council issues emergency travel notice
MISSOULA, Mont. — Updated: The Montana Department has closed off highway two and 89 until further notice. The Blackfeet Nation and Tribal Business Council issued an emergency travel notice for the Blackfeet Reservation effective immediately. According to Blackfeet Law Enforcement and Blackfeet Incident Command, wind and blizzard conditions led...
Christmas lights around Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Merry Christmas from everyone at NBC Montana! Our NBC MT Sky Team took to the skies above Missoula to shoot Christmas lights.
Winners of the Youth Hunting Story Contest celebrated
MISSOULA, MT — Winners of the inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest were recognized in a ceremony at the State Capitol in Helena on Monday, according to Gov. Greg Gianforte. To celebrate the tradition of hunting within Montana, Gov. Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story Contest in the fall. The contest was open to Montana youth and apprentice hunters ages 10 through 17, with participants submitting a maximum of 500-word hunting story and a photo from the hunt.
Montana airports deal with cancellations from other states
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Two of Montana’s busiest airports are dealing with cancellations from a handful of states. Bozeman and Missoula airports are seeing cancellations from Seattle, Dallas, Minneapolis, and Chicago. Record cold and heavy snow led to a lot of problems within those cities. Airport officials in Bozeman...
Planning finished for Spotted Bear Mountain Project
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead National Forest and Spotted Bear Ranger District have wrapped up planning for the Spotted Bear Mountain Project this week. The project's goal is to improve the diversity and resilience of forest vegetation, as well as improving forest health. The Spotted Bear Mountain Project will take...
Wind Chill Warning in effect for much of Western Montana
Dangerously cold wind chills of as low as -40° are possible in the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys on Thursday.
Missoula K-9 protected from danger by donated vest
MISSOULA, Mont. — His name is Zip, and he's even more ready to protect you at the sight of danger. A custom-fit, bullet and stab protective vest is coming to protect one of Missoula's ace police dogs. The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is donating it. Private and...
Flathead Electric Co-op asks customers for assistance on reducing power
MISSOULA, Mont. — Power crews are working in dangerously cold temperatures to restore power. Flathead Electric Co-op's outage map showed more than 2,600 customers without power, that number is now down into the hundreds. Public affairs specialist Courtney Stone said the Bonneville Power Administration told Flathead Electric Co-op that...
UPDATE: Crash on Highway 93 north of Victor cleared
The Montana Department of Transportation reports a multi-vehicle crash is blocking Highway 93 near Bell Crossing.
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
HD 80 hopeful questions whether reservation votes should count
HELENA, Mont. — A legislative aide with aspirations of representing House District 80 in the 2023 Legislature questioned in public remarks Tuesday whether members of tribes living on reservations in Montana should be able to vote in state elections. “If the reservations want to say they are independent countries...
Severe driving conditions, blowing snow on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Transportation reports severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 between St. Regis and Superior. Chains are required for all towing units from Lookout Pass to mile marker 4 on I-90. In Idaho, a vehicle is spun out in the eastbound lanes, blocking one...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Bridger Bowl to host torchlight parade, fireworks to welcome new year
MISSOULA, Mont. — A torchlight parade and fireworks will light up Bridger Bowl this Friday. People are invited to the ski area to join the festivities and welcome 2023. A spaghetti dinner will kick off the events at 4 p.m. at the Jim Bridger and Saddle Peak Lodges. The...
MCPS responds to concerns over bus stop safety
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula County Public Schools recently moved a school bus stop located in the parking lot of the former Cold Springs School. This bus stop serves students attending Chief Charlo Elementary. The move was sparked by concerned parents reaching out to MCPS and the Missoula City Council.
Crews knock down fire in Missoula mobile home
The City of Missoula Fire Department was called out shortly before 3:30 p.m. for a trailer home on fire in the 600 block of Ivy Street.
Vietnam veteran from Missoula receives special honor at Armed Forces Bowl
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Combat Control Foundation awarded a Vietnam War veteran from Missoula with a special honor Thursday. Retired Brigadier General Dale Stovall received the 2022 "Service Before Self" award during the Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas. The celebration kicked off Wednesday, with Stovall meeting with...
Bowers Market teams with Victor firefighters to provide Christmas groceries
VICTOR, Mont. — Dozens and dozens of families in the Victor area will have a better Christmas dinner thanks to a community partnership. Bowers Market in Victor teamed with the Victor Volunteer Fire Department to provide makings for a special dinner feast. NBC Montana spent time at the Victor...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Heavy snow causes major travel impacts; dangerous cold to follow
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for winter storm conditions and dangerous cold. Valleys could see as much as 12 inches of snow!. SNOW: Moderate to heavy snow is currently impacting northwest and west central Montana. This will expand southward through Wednesday morning. Wind will combine with the falling to snow to created reduced visibility and localized blizzard like conditions. Highway 200, US-2 and I-90 near the ID/MT state line have already seen major travel impacts.
