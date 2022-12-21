Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Tracking brutally cold wind chills, chances for snow, and above average temperatures
TODAY: We are currently in a wind chill warning until 12 PM this afternoon, meaning it is going to feel much colder than it actually is. Our area is only reaching a high of 17, meaning a chilly Christmas Eve for Missouri. TOMORROW: Christmas is looking slightly warmer, but not...
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
KOMU
STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
abc17news.com
Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
Winter storm to pack another punch Thursday with peak blizzard conditions on Friday
Minnesota’s latest winter storm isn’t over quite yet after 7.4 inches of snow fell at MSP, setting a new record for December 21 on Wednesday. Blizzard conditions are expected to develop Thursday and last well into Friday with subzero temperatures.
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Blowing snow, intense cold expected Thursday
A storm system is knocking on our doorstep this evening. It will bring accumulating snow, blustery wind and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this evening, and continue to spread south and east overnight into early Thursday. Accumulations may not be impressive, but it will be the type of snow that easily gets picked up and tossed in the wind. Stiff northwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph at times. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Add in any amount of snow and roads will also be slick. Temperatures will be a major story with our weather, as we hold near 0 by Thursday afternoon with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until Saturday afternoon. We finally see relief from this arctic air by early next week, as temperatures finally get above freezing as early as next Tuesday.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you have to get out in this extreme cold?
Arctic air carrying with it wind chills well below zero has covered Mid-Missouri. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Do you have to get out in this extreme cold? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Winter Storm Watch in effect as blizzard-conditions threaten holiday travel across Michigan — and beyond
Millions of Michiganders are in the path of a brutal winter storm forecasted to bring frigid air, strong winds, blowing snow and ice across the Midwest — and meteorologists are raising the alarm bells.
KCTV 5
Winter Storm Coverage: Road conditions and airport delays
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As a snow/wintry mix continues falling on the Kansas City area Thursday morning, the precipitation is causing pretty slick roads and interstates. After holding to a regular traffic flow of 45-50 miles per hour during the early morning, interstate drivers in the metro have since slowed down even further, to around 30 miles per hour. That’s because as snow and mix has continued to fall this morning, road conditions have slowly deteriorated and are now quite slippery, as of 7 a.m.
ksgf.com
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
Missouri National Guard activated for winter storm bringing snow, dangerous wind chills
(The Center Square) – Forecasts of record-low wind chill temperatures and snow accumulations led Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson to issue an executive order activating the State Emergency Operations Plan and the Missouri National Guard. “Please use common sense, be prepared and stay warm,” Parson said on Tuesday when...
pix11.com
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
wglt.org
Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday
Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
lakeexpo.com
OUTAGE: Thousands Of Lake Of The Ozarks Homes & Businesses Lose Power In Winter Storm
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Thousands of homes and businesses at the Lake lost power overnight, as bitter cold and gusty winds plunged overnight temperatures into negative territory. Heating systems for homes in Osage Beach have been off for hours, with one resident saying their power went out...
kggfradio.com
Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information
The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
MyStateline.com
The Latest on the Upcoming Dangerous Winter Storm, Take Time to Prepare
With the weather remaining fairly quiet ahead of this week’s significant winter storm, this will give you plenty of time to prepare. Our Tuesday begins on a mostly cloudy to overcast note thanks to a cold front sliding through the western portion of the Great Lakes. This frontal boundary will have just enough low-level moisture and “oomph” with it to spark up a round of light snow. Other than a few slick spots, we can expect dry conditions to filter in behind the front, resulting in some clearing for the afternoon.
abc17news.com
Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills
Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
mycouriertribune.com
Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets
Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
