Iowa State

vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin

Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a cold holiday weekend with possible Christmas night snow

Tonight: Overnight lows cool to near zero degrees as wind chills reach into the -20's making for dangerous overnight conditions once again. Winds are sustained from 15-20 mph with gust up to 30 mph. Tomorrow: Skies become mostly sunny as highs warm into the mid-teens. Winds remain sustained at 10-15...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Blowing snow, intense cold expected Thursday

A storm system is knocking on our doorstep this evening. It will bring accumulating snow, blustery wind and dangerous cold. Snow could arrive in Northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri this evening, and continue to spread south and east overnight into early Thursday. Accumulations may not be impressive, but it will be the type of snow that easily gets picked up and tossed in the wind. Stiff northwest winds will increase between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could get as high as 40 mph at times. Blowing snow will reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Add in any amount of snow and roads will also be slick. Temperatures will be a major story with our weather, as we hold near 0 by Thursday afternoon with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning will go in effect at midnight and last until Saturday afternoon. We finally see relief from this arctic air by early next week, as temperatures finally get above freezing as early as next Tuesday.
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Winter Storm Coverage: Road conditions and airport delays

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As a snow/wintry mix continues falling on the Kansas City area Thursday morning, the precipitation is causing pretty slick roads and interstates. After holding to a regular traffic flow of 45-50 miles per hour during the early morning, interstate drivers in the metro have since slowed down even further, to around 30 miles per hour. That’s because as snow and mix has continued to fall this morning, road conditions have slowly deteriorated and are now quite slippery, as of 7 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
pix11.com

Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
100.9 The Eagle

How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois

As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
MISSOURI STATE
wglt.org

Blizzard conditions possible as winter storm watch begins Thursday

Blizzard conditions are possible across central Illinois on Thursday and Friday, threatening to snarl holiday travel plans. A winter storm watch goes into effect Thursday morning for Bloomington-Normal and the rest of central Illinois, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall of between 3 and 5 inches is expected, with wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour. Dangerously cold wind chills are also expected — as low as 30 below in Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
kggfradio.com

Winter Storm Arrives: Updated Snowfall Information

The four states are in the middle of a winter storm that will last through tonight, with wind chill warnings that will continue through tomorrow. In Kansas and Oklahoma, wind chills will be between 20 and 30 degrees below zero at times through Friday at midday. Snowfall forecasts have been...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
MyStateline.com

The Latest on the Upcoming Dangerous Winter Storm, Take Time to Prepare

With the weather remaining fairly quiet ahead of this week’s significant winter storm, this will give you plenty of time to prepare. Our Tuesday begins on a mostly cloudy to overcast note thanks to a cold front sliding through the western portion of the Great Lakes. This frontal boundary will have just enough low-level moisture and “oomph” with it to spark up a round of light snow. Other than a few slick spots, we can expect dry conditions to filter in behind the front, resulting in some clearing for the afternoon.
WISCONSIN STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills

Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
MISSOURI STATE
mycouriertribune.com

Extreme winter weather poses significant risks for pets

Over the next few days, Missouri will see temperatures and wind chills well below freezing that will be life-threatening to both humans and pets. During this extreme winter weather, the Humane Society of Missouri is urging everyone to keep their pets safe. Following these tips can help protect pets in...
MISSOURI STATE

