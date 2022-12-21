Read full article on original website
The battle over screen time rages on!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A common problem among households is the fight that parents have with their kids over screen time. Here with more is Cognitive Specialist and Parenting Coach, Beatrice Moise. "Screen time" is a term used for activities done in front of a screen, such as watching TV,...
Combatting loneliness during the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Loneliness during the holidays can be tough, impacting people of all ages. To truly understand loneliness we asked Therapist Jackie Greco to define it. Greco says in it's most basic form, loneliness is a feeling that can impact people in a variety of ways, there are varying degrees, and people may express it differently.
Good-bye to free returns? Somewhat
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the season of giving, but a few days from now, it'll be the season of sending stuff back. If you end up returning a gift or two this year, be prepared to pay a return fee. According to CNBC, around 60% of retailers said...
Gel Blaster is the perfect holiday gift
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Gel Blaster is the Austin company taking on the toy giant Hasbro and reinventing Blaster play! Giving parents a mess free option to get their kids off their devices and playing outside again.
Silent Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As we head into the holidays, we at The Charlotte Today Show wanted to wish you a very Merry Christmas. We also thought since we both play instruments, flute and saxophone, that we would perform the Classic Christmas song Silent Night. We hope you like it...
Charlotte father of three hoping for a second miracle this Christmas following ALS diagnosis
His wife says "Derek is still daddy" despite the enormous challenges he suddenly faces. A Charlotte area family is hoping for a miracle this Christmas after a devastating diagnosis for a young father of three. But the family says they may be shut out from their best hope for help...
CATS shares results of assessment, looks at changes for 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials from the Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) presented an assessment report of the agency to improve its efficiency and effectiveness on Friday. This comes after city manager Marcus Jones shared with the Charlotte City Council several challenges the agency is facing. “The goal of this...
'The need doesn't end after Christmas' | Charlotte charities fighting inflation into 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As folks spend the holidays with family and friends, local non-profits are reminding us of all of our neighbors in need. "The need doesn't end after Christmas. We have vital services we provide," Maj. Todd Mason with the Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte, said. In the...
More people are choosing 55+ communities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — 55+ communities seem to be springing up everywhere these days. Have you ever wondered what these neighborhoods have to offer, and if they might be a good fit for you or your loved ones? Today, Teresa Parker, a Nurse Care Manager with RN4U, stopped by Charlotte today to discuss these communities.
Stress relieving exercises
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The holidays can be very stressful. The hustle and bustle and the constant appointments can leave our bodies fatigued and tight. Today we invited Kathy Joy from Body and Soul Senior Fitness to take us through a stress reduction flexibility workout. Remember if you feel pain stop, and consult your physician before attempting exercises. “All these exercises can be done right from your chair. Make sure your chair is sturdy and let’s get started” says Joy.
'Never give up on your own hopes and dreams' | Program taps into Charlotte's future filmmakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Budding filmmakers recently gathered at the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts and Culture to show off their recent hard work for family and friends. "This program definitely has shown me to trust myself and trust the process," Kalea Andrews, who goes by Lavish, said.
The hefty cost of Christmas dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is coming for your Christmas feast. According to the latest numbers from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Christmas dinner staples will cost you more this year across the board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.
Mom of Missing N.C. Girl Allegedly Waited Weeks to Tell Police Because She Feared Husband's Reaction
Madalina Cojocari was reported missing on Dec. 15, but her mom says she last saw her on Nov. 23 A Cornelius, N.C., woman accused of waiting three weeks to report her 11-year-old daughter missing claimed to police that she failed to come forward sooner because she was afraid of her husband's reaction, multiple outlets report. Diana Cojocari, 37, told police she "believed her husband put her family in danger," according to an arrest sheet reviewed by WBTV.com, and claimed she had no idea where her daughter, Madalina Cojocari, might...
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
With high numbers of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 and pediatric medication shortages, here are some options for relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Coughs and colds are crushing Christmas cheer. Many people are home sick for the holidays as a triple threat of viruses continues to spread. RSV, the flu and COVID-19 are infecting people across the country and in the Carolinas. And now, there’s not enough medicine to...
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
Denver man’s ‘hunka hunka burning love’ steals the show
DENVER – There’s a new “Master Distiller” in town. Nick Calo, who lives in Denver with his wife and daughter, started his foray into fermenting with Welch’s grape juice which he turned into wine. He kept experimenting and started exploring distilling spirits, a/k/a moonshine. As so many did in that era, his grandfather distilled moonshine to help make ends meet. He joined a Facebook group geared towards home brewers and last year, producers of “Moonshiners: Master Distiller,” a reality television show on the Discovery Channel, posted that they were looking for competitors. Calo applied and was accepted. The show aired last Wednesday night. The challenge was for the three moonshiners to make 20 gallons of mash (corn wine which is filtered and put in a still to be condensed into moonshine) for $30.
Plaza Midwood businesses apply for social district status
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plaza Midwood officially submitted paperwork to become Charlotte's first social district, which would allow public consumption of alcohol in designated areas at participating businesses, city leaders confirmed to WCNC Charlotte. Social districts took off across the state thanks to a new state law that allows people...
Woman accused of scamming Huntersville family of terminally ill child arrested in Arizona
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police in Arizona have arrested an Iredell County woman accused of scamming a family out of thousands of dollars for their terminally ill daughter. Back in November, the family came forward saying Tammy Domenick organized a fake fundraiser for their terminally ill child before...
