UTPB names new head football coach
ODESSA, Texas — University of Texas Permian Basin Vice President for Athletics Todd Dooley announced Thursday that Kris McCullough will take over as head coach of the Falcons’ football team. The news comes almost a month after the university announced former head coach Justin Carrigan would be transitioning...
Families, nonprofits hold annual Christmas giveaway in Odessa
MIDLAND, Texas — Families braved the cold for the 4th Annual Johnson/Griffin Christmas Giveaway. "Everything we do here is free," said Shawn Carrasco with DGK, or Da Gorilla Kids. "So, they started giving gifts away. Mom and dad dress like Mama Claus, Santa Claus, and the kids are little elves, and they started giving presents to the community."
Midland Run Crew holds glow run at Tall City Brewing
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Run Crew will be holding a beer run at Tall City Brewing. The event was initially supposed to happen on Dec. 22, but it has been postponed to the following week due to the weather. This 5k event will be a glow run, meaning lights,...
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua. His former family says he weighs around 18 to 20 pounds. He is a super sweet and calm-natured dog, and does well walking on a...
New residents of The Field's Edge move in
MIDLAND, Texas — Tuesday was move-in day for residents at The Field's Edge. The Midland non-profit strives to serve the chronically homeless. They've built a tiny home community to permanently support and lift up their residents. John-Mark Echols and his team worked with residents to make sure their home...
Be aware of panhandling scam that has reached West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — It seems charitable enough. Give some cash to help a little girl named Sofia get the surgery she needs for her heart condition. “I’m behind people that I see when I’m driving at intersections that I see stopping and give money, you know… pulls at their heartstrings,” said Midland resident Pam Ereira.
City of Midland holding shot clinic
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be holding an evening shot clinic on Dec. 19. This clinic will be held at the Midland Health Department, which will be open from 8 a.m. till 6 p.m. Appointments are required. You can call 432-681-7613 to make an appointment. For...
OPD reminds public about ATM safety
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is reminding the public about ATM safety to help prevent people from becoming a victim of theft. When withdrawing money, make sure to pay attention to your surroundings. This means making sure you aren't being followed and be aware of anyone sitting in a parked car nearby.
Beyond the Bow: Owners of Burger Barn donate gift bags for kids at Ector County Youth Center
ODESSA, Texas — Burger Barn owner Tiffany Norman and her family wanted to make sure that kids at the Ector County Youth Center are not forgotten about and that someone still cares for them. That's why they decided to donate gift bags filled with some food and a book...
Midland Education Foundation holds Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Education Foundation held the Teacher Winter Wishes Spectacular for teachers across the Midland Independent School District. The event was brainstormed in November by acting MISD Superintendent Kelly Spencer and is designed to raise the morale of teachers district-wide. "When acting superintendent Kelly Spencer got...
Museum of the Southwest hosts Sensory Dome Show
MIDLAND, Texas — The Museum of the Southwest will be holding its monthly Sensory Dome Show on Dec. 19. This month's event will run 4-4:30 p.m. and will feature a Christmas cartoon. Every month the Blakemore Planetarium hosts special showings of the family dome show with brighter light levels...
Midland Police investigating deadly crash on TX 349
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Police are investigating a deadly crash Wednesday evening. The crash took place sometime before 6 p.m. on TX 349 and CR 3200. Both north and southbound lanes are closed at this time and drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no word at...
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on HWY 80 near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland crews responded to a deadly multi-vehicle crash that took place Wednesday evening on Highway 80/Business I-20. According to DPS and a Midland Police Department spokesperson, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Hwy 80, near Airline Road. A crash report by DPS revealed...
One more week until Midland ISD could have a new superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas — It won’t be long until Midland ISD gets a new superintendent-one that’s looking forward to hitting the ground running once she takes over the position. “So I think one of the biggest opportunities is establishing some consistency. We've been through quite a few superintendents in the last five or six years and that's difficult. That's difficult for students and parents and leaders and just the community in general. Because about the time you get something going there's a transition.” Dr. Stephanie Howard, the lone finalist for the position, said.
ECSO: Odessa shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were shot in Odessa Monday evening. According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, at 5:47 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 13953 Firewater in reference to a gunshot victim. A 20-year-old man was taken to the emergency room...
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry serves hot meals and gifts to the community
MIDLAND, Texas — On Thursday, the Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry did what they did best: serve meals to the community. For executive director Nancy Ivy, this spirit of service to the community has been in her family for a long time. “We’ve been doing this over thirty years. My...
Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers ask for help locating aggravated assault with a deadly weapon suspects
BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring/Howard County Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating suspects in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon incident. The incident occurred on December 10 at around 9:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Chanute. Officers were dispatched to the area and upon arrival, they found an adult male and an adult female lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.
Earthquake shakes up reactions and damage around West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — The earthquake that struck northwest of Midland shook things up in the West Texas on Friday night. NewsWest 9 received many comments and posts about the earthquake on Friday. Sebastian Corrilo on Twitter asked if anybody else experienced the big earthquake in Northeast Midland. Jennifer said...
Diamondback Energy Tutoring Program helps students at Midland Freshman High School
MIDLAND, Texas — Students at Midland Freshman High School have another option at their school to get some help with math and science. Diamondback Energy is working with the school to create the Diamondback Tutoring Program. This aims to give Diamondback engineers a chance to volunteer and work with...
Multiple eastbound lanes at intersection of Wadley Dr. and Godfrey St. closed down due to water main break
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews from the City of Midland Utilities Department are working on a water main break at the intersection of Wadley Drive and Godfrey St. This water main break could possibly lead to slick conditions in the area. Two of the eastbound lanes in the area will have to be closed at this time. Crews will eventually put down de-icing agents.
