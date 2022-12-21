Read full article on original website
Related
A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees
A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Children living in mobile home park in Fontana get special holiday visit from Hoop Bus
Children living in a mobile home park received a holiday visit from some special visitors on Dec. 22. The Hoop Bus arrived at the Fontana Mobile Home Park on Slover Avenue that morning, bringing dozens of toys that were distributed to the youth. Fontana resident Kareem Gongora partnered with local...
knewsradio.com
Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California
Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
Some of the country's neediest cities are in the Inland Empire
A survey done by the website WalletHub ranked 180 of the United States’ neediest cities. The survey used 28 metrics to determine where Americans are most economically-disadvantaged. The data set included factors like the child poverty rate, food-insecurity and the uninsured rate. San Bernardino was ranked 27. Ontario, Moreno...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets
A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
z1077fm.com
Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley
Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
iecn.com
San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets
It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
foxla.com
Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey
DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
YAHOO!
18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation
A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
thevistapress.com
Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help
Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
iecn.com
Colton PD Corporal Rich Randolph leaves a massive impact on the youth of the city, here’s his next move
From 2005 to November 2022, Colton Police Department’s Corporal Rich Randolph helped create and integrate a handful of successful youth programs, some of which were implemented into departments nationally. Randolph, who is no longer with Colton PD as of last month, accepted a role as Cuesta College Police Department’s...
knewsradio.com
Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto
Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
foxla.com
100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep
SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
horseandrider.com
California Horse Positive for EHM
A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
vvng.com
With No Response From Owner; Resolution Passes to Allow Eminent Domain Takeover of property near aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – A vote to allow the City of Hesperia to acquire a property near the California Aqueduct through eminent domain was passed on Tuesday. The 19-acre property is located north of Yucca Terrace Drive, abutting the California Aqueduct. On or about September 19, 2022, the City...
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
z1077fm.com
Man dies from single-vehicle collision in Yucca Valley last night 12/21
A man was killed on Highway 62 last night (December 21) after he was struck by a car in downtown Yucca Valley. Gary Ray, a 69-year old man from Yucca Valley, was hit by a white Fiat traveling east on Twentynine Palms Highway near Fox Trail, according to a report from the Sheriff’s office.
Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuit
In a new lawsuit over student loan debt relief, thousands of people in California are eligible for restitution. Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Wednesday that her office will distribute a portion of $95 million in payments to clients across the nation who claimed that Premier Student Loan Center deceived consumers.
Judge appoints legal guardian to represent missing woman, Dia Abrams
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A Riverside County probate judge will appoint a guardian ad litem to represent the interests of Lydia "Dia" Abrams, who went missing form her ranch near Idyllwild in 2020. “I'll do my best to appoint the guardian ad litem in the next two days,” said...
Comments / 1