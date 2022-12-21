ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

KESQ News Channel 3

A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees

A local business owner of I Heart Mac and Cheese housed some of his employees in Palm Springs after hearing about their struggles with finding affordable housing. One of his employees currently lives in a sober home, and he has been trying to find a home for a year. He says no one will allow The post A local man creates affordable housing opportunities for his employees appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
knewsradio.com

Homeless Issue Still Making Headlines In California

Homeless man sitting with hands outstretched seeking a handout. Photo from Alpha Media Palm Springs CA. The latest numbers from the U-S Department of Housing and Urban Development are a sobering dose of reality for California. The Homelessness Assessment Report shows California accounts for half of all unsheltered people in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel

The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
RIALTO, CA
CBS LA

California Low Rider Association looking to overturn ban of cruising on LA streets

A local group is working hard to repeal a series of laws and ordinances that ban lowriders from cruising Los Angeles city streets, claiming that the rules are a glaring example of systemic racism. Gathered in East Los Angeles Friday evening, dozens of "cruisers," or people who hit the streets to flaunt their custom-built lowriders, hoping to celebrate the culture that makes their community so special. Lowriding is an iconic representation of Latino culture, a tradition that has lived in for decades, despite a number of ordinances outlawing the activity. "It's culture, like a brotherhood or sisterhood of community of car enthusiasts," said...
LOS ANGELES, CA
z1077fm.com

Three dead and mutilated coyotes found in Yucca Valley

Photographs showing three dead and mutilated coyotes near the Yucca Valley golf course that have startled the Morongo Basin are currently being investigated by town authorities. The photos, which show three dead coyotes laid in the open desert with their tails removed, have circulated on social media and have caused alarm amongst residents, animal lovers, and environmentalists.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
iecn.com

San Bernardino City Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra calls on Burrtec to properly clean city streets

It’s no secret that many of the City of San Bernardino’s streets are covered in filth and trash, but nothing seems to get accomplished. On December 8th, Councilwoman Sandra Ibarra, who was just re-elected to the second ward, issued a Facebook post urging constituents who do not approve of Burrtec’s rate increase to be on the lookout for information on how to protest.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Christmas tamales: Shoppers wait in line for masa in Downey

DOWNEY, Calif. - It's almost that special times of year!. With Christmas just days away, some are preparing to make traditional foods to celebrate the holiday. On Thursday, a long line was seen wrapping around a market in Downey, with some shoppers waiting for hours to buy fresh masa, the main ingredient for tamales, a beloved holiday staple in Los Angeles and beyond.
DOWNEY, CA
YAHOO!

18 inmates have died in Riverside County jails in 2022. Families want an investigation

A man incarcerated in a Riverside County jail died in a hospital on Monday after being found unresponsive in a jail cell the week before. It's the 18th death of an inmate this year, the deadliest year in the county's jails according to data made public by the California Department of Justice going back to 2005. Riverside County had previously reported at most 12 deaths in its jails over that time frame, most recently in 2020.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thevistapress.com

Vista Pop Warner Coach & Family Need Help

Vista, CA- December 18, 2022 at around 4pm the Christmas tree caught fire and took most of our personal belongings and presents along with half of our home with it. Preparing for the holidays has left us extremely unprepared for something of this nature financially. It’s estimated to take up to 6 months to finish repairs on our house. This has left my mother and 3 sisters, as well as my wife and two sons and brother displaced.
VISTA, CA
knewsradio.com

Smash And Grab Suspects Nabbed In San Jacinto

Burglary suspect Embra Jordan of Hemet Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A Hemet man and 2 teenagers have been arrested San Jacinto and will be charged in two smash and grab burglaries. The first one was on November 21st, 2022, at 5:41 PM. 26 year old Embra Jordan and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
foxla.com

100+ street food vendors in Santa Ana shut down in sweep

SANTA ANA, Calif. - More than 100 sidewalk food vendors in Santa Ana have been shut down over the last month and a half "in response to community concerns," Orange County officials announced Tuesday. According to officials, the vendors were "selling food unfit for human consumption," and selling food without a license.
SANTA ANA, CA
horseandrider.com

California Horse Positive for EHM

A 14-year-old Quarter Horse mare in Riverside County, California, displaying mild neurological signs was confirmed positive for Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) secondary to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1, non-neuropathogenic strain) on December 22nd. The mare is alive and under veterinary care. The mare and four exposed horses on the home premises are quarantined. There has been no recent history of travel on or off this premises.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

