local21news.com
PA House leaders come to agreement for late Allegheny Co. representative special election
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Pennsylvania House Republican and Democratic leaders held closed door meetings over special election dates that would determine the balance of power in the chamber. On Friday, the two sides came to an agreement for a special election date for the late Rep. Tony DeLuca. He...
Pittsburgh’s plan to build a solar farm on former steel mill dumping ground awaits state approval
The land between Squirrel Hill South and Swisshelm Park is affectionately called “the slags,” because for decades it served as a dumping ground for steel mills. The solar farm that’s envisioned for the site will become “a symbol of a clean energy future for the Steel City,” said Lilly Freedman, a manager for the Urban Redevelopment Authority, which owns the land.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON FRIDAY
First responders were kept busy yesterday with multiple calls. Since noon on Friday, four calls for utility lines down were reported by Indiana County 911. The first was at 1:18 p.m. on hemlock Lane in pine Township. Another was reported at 2:42 in the same area. At 7:26 p.m., utility lines were reported down on Haslett Church Road in Montgomery Township. And utility lines were reported down at 8:41 p.m. on Caroline Street in West Wheatfield Township. Nanty-Glo, Spangler, Cherry Tree and Bolivar fire departments were dispatched respectively.
wccsradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
wccsradio.com
US 22 CLOSURE IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed US 22 between the intersection of Palmer Road/Penn View Road and Jughandle Road/Palmerton Road in Burrell Township, Indiana County due to a tractor trailer crash. The estimated time to reopen is 5:00 p.m. but may change...
Warming shelter closed after power restored in Cambria County borough
UPDATE — Power has been restored to Brownstown Borough after an outage that lasted for hours. The warming center has been closed, according to the West Hills Regional Fire Department. Anyone who experiences any issues is asked to contact the Cambria County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 421-2100. CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A warming […]
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
wccsradio.com
SOME INDIANA COUNTY RESIDENTS STILL WITHOUT POWER AFTER STORMS
Some people in Indiana County are still dealing with power outages this morning. After reaching a peak of nearly 600 customers without power, Penelec reports this morning that about half of them have had power restored since yesterday’s outages. The majority of the outages are now in Montgomery Township, with 153 outages reported. 64 outages are in Burrell Township. Outages are also being reported in Black lick, East Wheatfield, Rayne, West Wheatfield, and White Townships along with Blairsville, Cherry Tree, Glen Campbell, Indiana and Saltsburg Burroughs. For many of those still affected by the outages, a time for expected restoration is not known as crews are still working to restore power, but the severe weather may be getting in the way.
wccsradio.com
TREE DOWN: STATE ROUTE 2017 CLOSURE IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has closed State Route 2017 between the intersection of Second Street and Hill Drive in Burrell Township, Indiana County due to a tree downed in wires. The estimated time to reopen is 4:00 p.m. but may change based...
Uniontown treasurer accused of stealing $106K in taxpayer funds
Uniontown’s elected treasurer has been charged with stealing about $106,000 in taxpayer funds during her time in office. Antoinette Hodge, 53, is charged by the state police Western Organized Crime Unit with four felony counts, including theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and perjury. She also is charged with two misdemeanors, including obstruction.
$50,000 Millionaire raffle ticket sold in Pittsburgh
The latest winner in the Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle is in Allegheny County. The county announced Friday the winning ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Green Tree. The prize is $50,000.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver County, PA
The calm countryside of Beaver County, Pennsylvania, offers recreational activities only minutes away from the big city. Located north of West Virginia and east of Ohio, you can find this county just 30 minutes from the northwest of Pittsburgh along the rivers of Beaver and Ohio. The county seat was...
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
Following deadly fire, Washington County apartment complex makes change
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — A deadly apartment fire in Washington County one year ago is catapulting change for the better when it comes to fire safety. A fire broke out inside the Thomas Campbell Apartments on Dec. 23, 2021, killing one resident and displacing nearly 60 others. On Thursday, a memorial was held in memory of 78-year-old Frances Venen. Staff members, residents and the South Strabane fire department attended. "Venen was a longtime resident of Thomas Campbell Apartments; she is fondly remembered by residents as a person who knew no strangers and had many friends in her life. She lived...
cranberryeagle.com
Fallen trees, wires; accidents abound Friday morning
The state Department of Transportation is urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and follow speed limit restrictions on major highways due to severe weather conditions brought on by winter storm Elliott. Fallen trees and wires, traffic accidents and power outages have been reported throughout the county and surrounding area Friday...
Vehicle crashes into river in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A driver in Blair County was left cold and wet after their vehicle crashed into a river. Emergency crews were sent to East Loop Road and Locke Mountain Road in Frankstown Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 after the vehicle ended up in the water along the roadway. EMS at the […]
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
977rocks.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
977rocks.com
Butler Eatery Gives Back To Residents In Need
A local business continues to give back to those in need this holiday season through an annual event open to the Butler community. When Pigs Fly BBQ restaurant will again feed local homeless and needy veterans and community members on Christmas Eve from noon to 5 p.m. at their restaurant located at 248 Pillow Street in Butler.
wtae.com
Storm knocks power out across western Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — Reports show several areas are without power after the winter storm made its way to Pittsburgh Friday morning. One area impacted was near the Scott Township and Upper St. Clair line. Several parts of Painters Run Road in Scott Township and Upper St. Clair are without lights and heat. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 spoke with an employee of Bridgeville Automotive, who said they came into work Friday morning to a cold building.
