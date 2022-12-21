Read full article on original website
Coldest Christmas Eve for many in the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The frigid air remained in place across the tri-state area today, setting records for the coldest afternoon on Christmas Eve for many of the areas. Highs only reached the teens, and wind chills remained below zero in most locations throughout the day. Not much changes tonight.
Deep chill forecasted for NYC over holiday weekend
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The storm that brought heavy rain, gusty winds and major coastal flooding has moved on. Replacing it is an arctic air mass bringing in frigid temperatures along with brutal wind chills. Wind chill warnings and advisories have been issued through Saturday for areas to the north and west of New York City as it will feel colder than -10 degrees. Wind chills that cold could cause frostbite with exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
Winter storm damage hits Queens
Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Across the U.S., officials have attributed deaths to exposure, car crashes, a falling tree limb and other effects of the storm. Coldest Christmas Eve for many in the tri-state...
Prediction for NY winter storm snow totals range from dusting to above 2 feet: AccuWeather
As New Yorkers wait for a highly-anticipated winter storm to bear down Thursday, the impact from snow and accumulation totals are expected to vary wildly depending on location in the state. Some parts of Northern and Western New York could see between 24 and 36 inches of snow between now...
When will temperatures drop in NYC? AccuWeather details ‘worst-case’ ice scenario for Christmas weekend after storm
New York City residents can expect heavy rain, strong winds and possibly some ice the next two days, during which time temperatures will plunge for Christmas weekend, a forecaster said. The temperature Friday morning will probably be in the 50s. “It is going to feel great out there,” AccuWeather Senior...
Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold in New York
Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday and Saturday to pick up last-minute must-haves, as the aftermath of the recent winter storm left much of the New York City area in a deep chill. Last-minute holiday shoppers brave freezing cold …. Layer-laden holiday shoppers braved frigid cold temperatures Friday...
NYC DEEP FREEZE: Gusts may hit 60 mph before arctic air plunges RealFeels below zero
The worst of the rain was out by Friday morning, but the worst of the storm was yet to arrive—60 mph wind gusts and an arctic blast ushers in a dramatic drop in temperatures.
New York Gears Up for ‘Significant’ Winter Storm
New York is preparing its emergency response teams in advance of the second “significant” winter storm expect to hit the region this weekend with a polar vortex smackdown. Beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday, the storm is expected to create multiple hazards throughout the state. Heavy, rain, snow,...
Coastal flooding, high winds in NYC area, followed by coldest Christmas in decades
A National Weather Service map showing an 'exhilarating' storm moving into the metro area. “It’s going to be quite an exhilarating weather day,” one meteorologist said, but snow remains unlikely [ more › ]
Tracking the winter storm: Rain, gusty wind, frigid temps heading this way
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. High pressure will remain in control of the weather for one more day before moving offshore into the Atlantic. Folks in New York and New Jersey can expect partly cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with temperatures that will be closer to seasonable. The high temperature will be 40 degrees in New York City and in the upper 30s to low 40s in the suburbs.
Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, NJ
Intense winter weather sweeping across the country made its impact on the New York City area overnight Thursday into Friday, as a slew of flights were canceled and roads left slick with rain ahead of an expected flash freeze. Intense winter storm hampers holiday travel in NY, …. Intense winter...
STORM WATCH: State of emergency for NY | Storm to bring heavy rain, gusty winds ahead of frigid temps
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says there will be heavy rain into Friday. The holiday weekend will then drop to freezing cold temperatures.
Winter storm causes holiday travel delays
Travelers have been anxiously watching the forecast for days in anticipation of a winter storm that's already impacting millions of people across the United States ahead of the holiday weekend. Winter storm causes holiday travel delays. Travelers have been anxiously watching the forecast for days in anticipation of a winter...
Red Alert: Winter storm threatens holiday travel
Red Alert: Thursday p.m. into Saturday a.m. for 1-2.5" of rain, a little tail-end snow, 35-55 mph winds, 2-4' coastal flooding and a sharp drop in temperatures.Forecast: Wednesday will remain dry and quiet with highs around 40. We'll see increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 30s. Then our next system impacts the area Thursday through Friday. At this point, it looks like rain develops the second half of Thursday, perhaps a little snow well north and west of New York City, with pockets of heavy rain possible Thursday night through at least the first half of Friday. Some snow is likely...
Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree temps
Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before a storm system is expected to wreak havoc right before the holiday weekend. Winter storm to slam NYC with rain, gusty wind, 20-degree …. Folks in the tri-state area have one more day of relative calm before...
NYC temps to plummet over holiday weekend: How to keep pipes from freezing, especially if you are going away
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As New York City residents brace themselves for a frigid holiday weekend, the last thing homeowners want for Christmas is frozen pipes. Though temperatures on Friday are expected to reach a high of 52 in the early afternoon, that number will quickly plummet into the low teens by Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.
State of emergency declared in New York ahead of Christmas bomb cyclone
Most of New York is going to have a dreary Christmas weekend. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the entirety of New York in preparation for the massive storm that’s forecast to wallop the Northeast over the holiday weekend. The measure will go into effect at 6 a.m. Friday when Winter Storm Elliott — dubbed a “once-in-a-generation” weather event by the National Weather Service — is expected to bear down on the area. “With Mother Nature throwing everything she has at us this weekend, I encourage New Yorkers who are considering traveling for the holidays to...
Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult
This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty winds and coastal flooding. Behind it, an arctic cold front will get a frigid airmass where temperatures essentially take a nosedive. Highly disruptive storm making holiday travel difficult. This storm will bring everything from heavy rain to strong gusty...
Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in NYC, across US
Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Intense rain, snow scuttle holiday travel plans in …. Intense winter weather is making holiday travel anything but merry for millions of Americans. Sneak peek at the the holiday shops at Bryant Park. PIX11's Alex Lee...
NYC Emergency Management issues travel advisory ahead of winter storm
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City Emergency Management issued a travel advisory ahead of a winter storm in the forecast, urging New Yorkers to be prepared for hazardous weather conditions and coastal flooding. The travel advisory goes from Thursday afternoon through Friday. An intense storm is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds, coastal […]
