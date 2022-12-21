Read full article on original website
“He's the only one in the league that can match up with Greek Freak” — Paul Pierce on Anthony Davis after an incredible start to his season
Paul Pierce praises Anthony Davis’ performance so far this season.
KRQE News 13
Injuries affect Nuggets-Suns Christmas Day matchup
Last year the Denver Nuggets had the reigning MVP but were left off the NBA’s Christmas Day schedule, which some viewed as a snub. Nikola Jokic winning the MVP for a second straight year was too much for the NBA to ignore, so Denver is anchoring the daylong slate of Sunday games. The Nuggets will host the Phoenix Suns in the late matchup, but they won’t have their full complement of players.
KRQE News 13
Knicks shoot for third win over Bulls in 10 days
The New York Knicks will aim to rebound from their first loss in more than two weeks on Friday when they host a Chicago Bulls bunch looking to close out a winning road trip. Chicago won its second straight of a four-game road swing on Wednesday, 110-108 in Atlanta, thanks to 28 points from DeMar DeRozan, 22 points from Zach LaVine and 20 points from Nikola Vucevic.
Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals
Kevin Durant has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors
Ross demonstrates backbone through 10 games, including nine wins this season
Fremont Ross girls don't need a chiropractor. They're making all the adjustments themselves. Whether it be new roles, preparation or execution, the Little Giants have only one blemish on the record after 11 games, including five in the Three Rives Athletic Conference. "Our girls are playing together, finding the open...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Giants’ Azeez Ojulari optimistic after exiting with ankle injury
MINNEAPOLIS — The Giants finally had their front group on defense all together and believed that unit could help make up for deficiencies at inside linebacker and in the secondary. The foursome of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari at outside linebacker and Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the interior gave the Giants a unit that was capable of dominating games. That unit played a huge role in a 20-12 victory last Sunday over the Commanders, but that unit did not get out of their 27-24 loss Saturday to the Vikings inside U.S. Bank Stadium healthy and intact. Ojulari had a sack...
49ers injury updates after Week 16 win over Commanders
The 49ers left their Week 16 showdown against the Commanders with a 37-20 win and their health intact. San Francisco’s only injury issue during the game came in late in the third quarter when cornerback Charvarius Ward exited to the medical tent on the sideline. He was later seen walking to the locker room with trainers. It turned out he was experiencing some nausea that required some examination.
