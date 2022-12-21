MINNEAPOLIS — The Giants finally had their front group on defense all together and believed that unit could help make up for deficiencies at inside linebacker and in the secondary. The foursome of Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari at outside linebacker and Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams on the interior gave the Giants a unit that was capable of dominating games. That unit played a huge role in a 20-12 victory last Sunday over the Commanders, but that unit did not get out of their 27-24 loss Saturday to the Vikings inside U.S. Bank Stadium healthy and intact. Ojulari had a sack...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 HOURS AGO