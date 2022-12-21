Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover New Information Regarding an Ancient Mass Extinction Event
Ancient mass extinction was preceded by a drop in a crucial trace element. According to a recent study from Florida State University, a major extinction event around 183 million years ago was preceded by a fall in the element molybdenum across Earth’s oceans. The decline shows that significantly more...
scitechdaily.com
Webb Space Telescope Captures North Ecliptic Pole – Studded With Galactic Diamonds
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured one of the first medium-deep wide-field images of the cosmos, featuring a region of the sky known as the North Ecliptic Pole. The image, which accompanies a paper published on December 14 in the Astronomical Journal, is from the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science (PEARLS) GTO program.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans
NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
scitechdaily.com
NASA Explores a Winter Wonderland on Mars – Otherworldly Holiday Scene With Cube-Shaped Snow
Cube-shaped snow, icy landscapes, and frost are all part of the Red Planet’s coldest season. When winter comes to Mars, the surface is transformed into a truly otherworldly holiday scene. Snow, ice, and frost accompany the season’s sub-zero temperatures. Some of the coldest of these occur at the planet’s poles, where it gets as low as minus 190 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 123 degrees Celsius).
scitechdaily.com
NASA Satellites Help Scientists Track Staggering Wetlands Loss in Louisiana
New research uses NASA satellite observations and advanced computing to chronicle wetlands lost (and found) around the globe. From Lake Pontchartrain to the Texas border, Louisiana has lost enough wetlands since the mid-1950s to cover the entire state of Rhode Island. Using a first-of-its-kind model, NASA-funded researchers quantified those wetlands losses at nearly 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) per year since the early 1980s.
What are mud volcanoes? The mysterious natural phenomenon explained
Why would the Earth suddenly start vomiting forth huge quantities of mud like this?
scitechdaily.com
A Cosmic Tale of Death & Dust Revealed in Orion Constellation
In a tale of cosmic proportions, the region is being transformed by the massive stars that live and die within it. A new image combining previously released data from three telescopes shows a region that includes the Orion Nebula, named after the mighty hunter from Greek mythology who was felled by a scorpion’s sting. But the story of how this dusty region came to be is just as dramatic.
scitechdaily.com
Black Hole Tears Apart Unlucky Star – NASA Gets Unusually Close View of Dramatic Destruction
NASA Gets Unusually Close Glimpse of Black Hole Destroying a Star. Recent observations of a black hole devouring a wandering star may help scientists understand more complex black hole feeding behaviors. Multiple NASA telescopes recently observed a massive black hole tearing apart an unlucky star that wandered too close. Located...
scitechdaily.com
Astrophysicists Hunt for Second-Closest Supermassive Black Hole – 3,000,000 Times the Mass of the Sun
A behemoth black hole, as massive as the one at the center of the Milky Way, is hosted by a dwarf galaxy less than 1 million light-years away. Invisible so far — maybe not for long. A way to observe what could be the second-closest supermassive black hole to...
scitechdaily.com
Zeptosecond Resolution: Measuring Times in Trillionths of a Billionth of a Second
How fast do electrons inside a molecule move? Well, it is so fast that it takes them just a few attoseconds (1 as = 10-18 s or one billionth of billionth of a second) to jump from one atom to another. Blink and you missed it – millions of billions of times. So measuring such ultrafast processes is a daunting task.
scitechdaily.com
Stumping the Best Scientists for 50 Years: Physicists Solve a Lightning Mystery
Approximately 8.6 million lightning strikes take place each day all over the planet, each moving at a speed of more than 320,000 kilometers per hour and generating a tremendous amount of electricity. Have you ever wondered why lightning zigzags? Scientists have argued over the reasons why lightning zigzags and how...
Comments / 0