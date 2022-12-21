Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
CEOs Who Might Replace Elon Musk at Twitter, Ranked
Elon Musk is destroying Twitter and Twitter is destroying Elon Musk’s life and fortune. Now that the man himself has publicly agreed to switch horses midstream, who will be the next CEO of Twitter?. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take...
MrBeast wants to be the next CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk said, 'It's not out of the question.'
Though the duo has had friendly exchanges in the past, MrBeast has criticized Musk's plans and policies amid his chaotic Twitter takeover.
Elon Musk has a bigger problem than Twitter
Tesla is slashing prices on its most popular models, and analysts worry it's a sign of more trouble to come for the EV-maker.
Elon Musk warns stocks may plunge, vows to not sell Tesla stock next year, and hammers the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 14 best quotes.
Elon Musk discussed the fraught outlook for Tesla, the US stock market, and the American economy. The tech billionaire warned stocks could nosedive if a severe recession takes hold. Musk said running Twitter is a minor distraction, and ruled out selling more Tesla stock in 2023. Elon Musk warned stocks...
insideevs.com
Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details
Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
Business Insider
Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'
Elon Musk said in a Twitter Spaces chat that he would not sell more Tesla stock for the next 18-24 months. Musk told listeners on the chat that he needed "powder dry" to prepare for a potential recession. Musk also attempted to quell investors' fears that he has become disengaged...
Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts
Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are…
CoinDesk
The End of Crypto Twitter as We Know It?
If Elon Musk’s controversial leadership of Twitter sends the platform into the slow death spiral many are predicting, what happens to Crypto Twitter?. Insider Intelligence this week predicted Twitter will lose 30 million users over the next two years. That’s about 10% of the active user base, but given that many of those expected to remain are likely to be relatively inactive or are bots, the impact on real, human engagement could be significant. It could also breed a kind of reverse network effect, as the smaller community makes the site less attractive, leading to more departures in a negative feedback loop.
Twitter alternatives that got traction after Elon Musk takeover are suddenly seeing downloads plunge. Which has staying power and who is the next Clubhouse?
Emerging rivals include Mastadon, Hive Social, Counter Social, Post.News, Spoutible, and Jack Dorsey's upcoming Bluesky.
ABC7 Chicago
Question raised in multibillion-dollar lawsuit over Elon Musk Tesla tweet
Less than a month before a class action lawsuit over an infamous Elon Musk tweet goes to trial, a judge this week ordered expert witnesses to explain themselves, a possible sign a case that could cost Musk billions of dollars in damages may be in peril. Musk is scheduled to...
Is the US in a recession? Not yet, but experts think we could be in one soon.
Insider looked at labor market data, spending, and other economic measures to see whether the US is in a recession — or if one is coming soon.
Elon Musk, Tesla Make a Rare Move
What still seemed unthinkable a few months ago is actually happening: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world leader in electric vehicles, is making big promotions on its cars. Elon Musk's group has just offered discounts on two of its most popular models. And these are big promotions. In...
Microsoft will fight U.S. over $68.7-billion Activision Blizzard deal
Microsoft is headed for a battle with the Federal Trade Commission over whether the U.S. will block the its planned takeover of Activision Blizzard.
Microsoft says the FTC’s Xbox lawsuit violates the U.S. Constitution
Microsoft filed its response to the FTC’s lawsuit and accused the FTC of unconstitutional behavior for, among other things, violating Microsoft’s Fifth Amendment rights to a neutral arbitrator, since the Commission is responsible for initiating the complaint. The response also accuses the FTC of violating Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution by having an administrative judge – a member of the executive branch – involved in proceedings. Their role in the case is collecting information, among other activities authorized by a separate section of U.S. legal code that approves the appointment of administrative judges in the executive branch to carry out these same activities.
Comments / 0