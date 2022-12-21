ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gizmodo

CEOs Who Might Replace Elon Musk at Twitter, Ranked

Elon Musk is destroying Twitter and Twitter is destroying Elon Musk’s life and fortune. Now that the man himself has publicly agreed to switch horses midstream, who will be the next CEO of Twitter?. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take...
insideevs.com

Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details

Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
Business Insider

Elon Musk says we're 'overdue' for a recession, won't sell any more Tesla stock for 18-24 months: 'I need to sell some stock to make sure there was powder dry to account for a worst-case scenario'

Elon Musk said in a Twitter Spaces chat that he would not sell more Tesla stock for the next 18-24 months. Musk told listeners on the chat that he needed "powder dry" to prepare for a potential recession. Musk also attempted to quell investors' fears that he has become disengaged...
The Hill

Musk says Twitter to add ‘view count’ for posts

Elon Musk has announced on Twitter that the platform will be rolling out a “view count” feature, in which users will be able to see how many people have viewed their tweet. Musk said that the decision was made because “over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are…
CoinDesk

The End of Crypto Twitter as We Know It?

If Elon Musk’s controversial leadership of Twitter sends the platform into the slow death spiral many are predicting, what happens to Crypto Twitter?. Insider Intelligence this week predicted Twitter will lose 30 million users over the next two years. That’s about 10% of the active user base, but given that many of those expected to remain are likely to be relatively inactive or are bots, the impact on real, human engagement could be significant. It could also breed a kind of reverse network effect, as the smaller community makes the site less attractive, leading to more departures in a negative feedback loop.
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Tesla Make a Rare Move

What still seemed unthinkable a few months ago is actually happening: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world leader in electric vehicles, is making big promotions on its cars. Elon Musk's group has just offered discounts on two of its most popular models. And these are big promotions. In...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Microsoft says the FTC’s Xbox lawsuit violates the U.S. Constitution

Microsoft filed its response to the FTC’s lawsuit and accused the FTC of unconstitutional behavior for, among other things, violating Microsoft’s Fifth Amendment rights to a neutral arbitrator, since the Commission is responsible for initiating the complaint. The response also accuses the FTC of violating Article 3 of the U.S. Constitution by having an administrative judge – a member of the executive branch – involved in proceedings. Their role in the case is collecting information, among other activities authorized by a separate section of U.S. legal code that approves the appointment of administrative judges in the executive branch to carry out these same activities.

