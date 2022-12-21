Read full article on original website
New Hampshire's big stories of 2022: A year in review
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As we say goodbye to 2022, these are the top stories that made an impact in New Hampshire over the past 12 months. Breaking news and significant stories touched the lives of Granite Staters throughout the year. JANUARY. The year started off with an event that...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
Young hiker who died in NH remembered as caring, determined
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Olivera Sotelo’s 19-year-old daughter was late returning from a solo hike, and she wasn’t answering her phone. Panicking at the trailhead, Sotelo called her husband for help. “I could not stop my anxiety,” she said. Emily Sotelo emerged from the woods safely...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
WATCH: New Hampshire News Anchor Goes Viral for Hilarious Snowstorm Coverage
With the winter weather upon us, it's officially the time of year when funny videos of people interacting with the snow and ice begin circulating the Internet. Last week, footage of Massachusetts college students wiping out on an icy sidewalk gathered millions of views on TikTok. Now, the most recent video to go viral features New Hampshire news anchor Troy Lynch who, according to his Facebook, has spent the last five months working for WMUR as a weekend evening news anchor and reporter.
Peak wind gusts by New Hampshire town from powerful Friday storm
Friday's storm brought powerful wind gusts to New Hampshire, knocking out power for thousands of customers. See peak gusts by New Hampshire community in this list compiled by the National Weather Service. If you experienced an especially strong gust, please email weather@wmur.com. Auburn - 45 mph. Berlin - 52 mph.
Sununu shoots for national status, but State House challenges loom
When Gov. Chris Sununu sat down recently for a podcast interview with DC-based news outlet Politico, he stressed his approach to leading New Hampshire requires a rigor few possess. “I’m a governor, I’m 24/7,” Sununu said. “My phone is on. You have a flood, you have a disaster, you have...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?
Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Ads promoting Chris Sununu launched in two early presidential voting states
MANCHESTER, N.H. — When asked in recent months about his presidential aspirations, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has said his focus is on the Granite State, but there are some indicators he could be focused on his future, too. "I don't rule anything in, I don't rule anything out,...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Healey picks former Boston official as transportation secretary
Gina Fiandaca, Boston's former transportation commissioner, will join Maura Healey's Cabinet next month as transportation secretary, a post that will put her in charge of helping to turn around the MBTA and addressing traffic congestion and public transit problems that threaten the region's growth. With less than two weeks to...
New Hampshire Voter Confidence Committee gives final report
CONCORD, N.H. — With questions about voter confidence in the Granite State, Secretary of State David Scanlan formed a committee to listen to the public's concerns over the process. In nine sessions that eclipsed 37 hours, the New Hampshire Voter Confidence Committee finalized its 14-page report. “Demonstrates higher confidence...
NH Housing greenlights 6 multifamily housing projects in Concord, Nashua, Hillsborough and Rochester
BEDFORD, NH – Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents.
Massachusetts Booze Laws That Mainers Would Never Tolerate
Picture this: It’s a Thursday afternoon on a beautiful sunny day in New England, it’s been a long week at work, and a dear friend wants to go relax on a patio and drink a cheap mojito for happy hour. What would be a no-brainer for a Mainer...
Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways
Massive wind gusts toppled trees and downed power lines on Friday as emergency officials urged motorists to stay off the roads overnight. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bomb cyclone: 1 dead, thousands without power heading into icy night on Vermont’s roadways.
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best diner in New Hampshire
Whether you go there for the hearty main courses, the atmosphere or the tasty desserts, there's a lot to love about New Hampshire's diners. See which ones were chosen by our viewers!. 5. Suzie's Diner in Hudson. Viewers boasted about the great food and service at Suzie's, including one fan...
Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
Who makes the best Chinese food in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look for the best that New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. This week, we're in the mood for tasty Chinese food. Maybe some orange chicken or kung pao shrimp. Definitely some dumplings. But where can you find the best Chinese food in New...
‘One of the worst storms in history’
110K households lost power Staff report The first major storm of the year brought nearly two feet of heavy, wet snow to the region and caused outages for 110,000 customers, according to Green Mountain Power. “This storm ranked as one […] Read More The post ‘One of the worst storms in history’ appeared first on The Mountain Times.
