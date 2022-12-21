ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Suspected serial rapist arrested by CHP; assaults occurred in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol arrested a man on Thursday in connection to three reported sexual assaults along Highway 99 northbound near Sacramento. According to CHP, all three reports involved a male with a similar description, driving a car with a similar description, and accusing him of assaulting women. All three were also within a 2.4-mile radius and off of the highway. CHP believes that the person they arrested is the suspect in these three assaults.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members

SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
RENO, NV
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest

A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday. The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships

Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
ROCKLIN, CA
FOX40

Officers arrest man that allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside

(KTXL) — Officers from two Northern California law enforcement agencies detained a man that they accuse of having stolen a running vehicle that had children inside, Roseville Police announced Thursday. Police said that officers from the department, as well as detectives from Placer County’s Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Johnny Panyanouvong, 29, in the […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
FOX40

Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands.  Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said.  According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
