Man arrested for shooting at Sacramento deputyRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
Sacramento City Unified School District enacts indoor mask mandate after winter breakEdy ZooSacramento, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Potential serial rapist arrested in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man the California Highway Patrol identified as a suspected serial rapist is now in custody. According to a news release from CHP, its Valley Division Investigative Services Unit tracks and investigates sexual assaults, and it found similarities between three cases starting in mid-October. All calls...
The bridges in Sacramento that cross the Sacramento and American Rivers
(KTXL) — The Sacramento and American Rivers have always been major natural landmarks of Sacramento and the bridges that cross these bodies of water have been crucial to connecting the central city to the rest of the city and other communities. The Sacramento River is the longest river in California and provides 31 percent of […]
Rideshare drivers hustling to and from Sacramento airport amid holiday travel season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday travel season is picking up steam and is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. AAA expects airports to be packed with nearly 7.2 million Americans predicted to fly this holiday season. It translates to a busy time for rideshare drivers heading to and from the Sacramento International Airport.
Sacramento police to have extra officers on duty for the rest of the year to prevent drunken driving
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In an attempt to prevent drivers from driving under the influence, the Sacramento Police Department will have extra officers on duty for the rest of the holiday season through New Year’s Day. According to the police department, the extra officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be under the influence […]
'It was devastating': Retiring Commissioner Amanda Ray saddened by death of CHP commander
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As the investigation continues into the death of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding, the man accused of killing her estranged husband has been extradited to Kentucky. Thomas O’Donnell was arrested at the Sacramento International Airport in connection with the investigation into Michael Harding’s death. Michael...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Reno Police Department assist in arrest of gang members
SACRAMENTO, California (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department assisted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office in the capture of two gang members. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Gang Suppression Unit had been searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers over the course of the last eight months. Both...
'I have zero regrets, nothing but thanks' | CHP Commissioner Amanda ray on her retirement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In November 2020, race battles were being fought outside the State Capitol and Governor Gavin Newsom had just sworn in the first Black woman to lead the largest state law enforcement agency in the nation, the California Highway Patrol. Just a few years later, Commissioner Amanda Ray announced her retirement.
Sacramento Man Dies 10 Days After Sheriff’s Arrest
A 48-year-old Sacramento man died Dec. 16, just 10 days after an encounter with law enforcement left him on life support, his family said. Attorney Mark Merin has filed a civil rights claim on behalf of the family of Sherrano Stingley against former Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones and other unknown personnel for use of excessive force, unreasonable medical care, assault/battery, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The claim is the precursor of a federal civil rights suit which will be filed in 45 days.
Family remembers Sherrano Stingley at Sacramento vigil
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family is grieving together after the death of 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley. He died one week ago after being arrested by Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies earlier this month. The family gathered together for a vigil with Black Lives Matter Sacramento, Friday night. They met on Whisperwillow...
Man hit, killed on Highway 50 in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif — A man was hit and killed in Rancho Cordova near Highway 50, Friday. The fatal crash happened on the westbound 50 onramp from Sunrise Boulevard. The driver of the vehicle is reportedly on scene and cooperating with officials, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
Sacramento International Airport flight delays leave some sleeping overnight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many trying to leave town for the holiday season, Sacramento International Airport is experiencing travel delays going into the weekend. There are at least 124 delayed flights and 43 cancellations at SMF on Friday according to FlightAware. Christian Proano, whose Thursday night flight to Seattle...
Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin sold along with additional dealerships
Von Housen Automotive Sells 3 Mercedes-Benz Dealerships to Envision Motors. Sacramento, Calif. – Von Housen Automotive Group announces the sale of Mercedes-Benz of Sacramento, Mercedes-Benz of Rocklin and Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills to Envision Motors. George Grinzewitsch, Jr., owner of the Von Housen Automotive Group, began working in...
1 dead, 4 hospitalized after crash involving Sacramento County deputy, CHP officials say
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A 19-year-old Antelope man died and four others were hurt after a crash involving a Sacramento sheriff's deputy and another vehicle early Thursday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol said around 2 a.m. the deputy was on duty and driving their patrol vehicle northbound on...
Sacramento Uber driver carjacked by passenger at gunpoint, police search for suspect
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police are searching for a suspect who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver at gunpoint. Tarek Alzughayar told KCRA 3 that he picked up a passenger near Broadway and Riverside Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. But as soon as the ride ended at Dudley and McClatchy ways, the passenger pulled out a gun and pointed it at him.
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
CHP officer hit by suspected drunken driver returns home 2 months after crash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, a California Highway Patrol Officer who was left in critical condition after being hit by a suspected drunken driver returned home. Officer Aaron Weikert was hit by the suspected drunken driver in October while investigating a deadly crash. According to a post from the CHP South Sacramento, Officer Weikert […]
Officers arrest man that allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside
(KTXL) — Officers from two Northern California law enforcement agencies detained a man that they accuse of having stolen a running vehicle that had children inside, Roseville Police announced Thursday. Police said that officers from the department, as well as detectives from Placer County’s Special Investigations Unit located and arrested Johnny Panyanouvong, 29, in the […]
Gang member fugitives arrested; one in the Caribbean, Sacramento Sheriff says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect it had been searching for was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Detectives were searching for 28-year-old Treygee Tagami and 30-year-old Leslie Rogers, who both had arrest warrants, the sheriff’s office said. According to the sheriff’s office, Tagami had arrest warrants for assault […]
