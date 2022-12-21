Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says triangle-shaped object beaming light to groundRoger MarshPacific Grove, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
Former Soldier Charged in 1982 Murder of 5-Year-OldTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Seaside, CA
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Related
WRAL
Pet of the Day: Dec. 24
Meet Badem, the three-and-a-half-year-old golden mix who traveled all the way to North Carolina from Turkey. He's an extremely smart, loving, calm and protective. He's happy to hang out alone and take a nap if no one wants to play. To learn more about Badem, visit goldenrescue.org. Meet Badem, the...
WRAL
Investigators return to home of missing NC girl
Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child. Investigators return to home of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl whose mother and stepfather are now charged with failing to report a missing child.
WRAL
University of California workers end strike, ratify contract
LOS ANGELES — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system. Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the...
WRAL
Thousands in Triangle still without power as temperatures plunge
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than 200,000 customers were without power in North Carolina at one point on Friday morning as wind speeds picked up in excess of 40 miles per hour in some parts of the state. The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in...
WRAL
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. December 15, 2022. Editorial: Steps toward PFAS regulations make sense. Wisconsin regulators’ move to develop rules on PFAS contamination in groundwater is not a surprise. The attention to the chemicals’ contamination of water supplies has grown considerably in recent years, and it’s certainly an issue for the state.
WRAL
Vet carefully before investing in home solar panels
The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept. The solar industry asks for a big investment and promises big returns, but there's little regulation in North Carolina to make sure those promises are kept.
WRAL
Wind gusts knock down power poles in Rocky Mount, cause outages at Durham intersection
Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state. Winds gusted more than 40 miles per hour on Friday in North Carolina, knocking out power to more than 200,000 across the state.
WRAL
West Virginia plant to make batteries for US energy grid
CHARLESTON, W.VA. — A company that plans to make batteries for the U.S. energy grid will locate its first full-scale manufacturing plant in a former steel town in West Virginia, creating at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment, Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday. Massachusetts-based Form Energy will...
WRAL
'All hands on deck': Duke Energy rep responds to more than 200K outages across NC
Duke Energy representative Jeff Brooks talks with WRAL News about the effort to restore power on Friday. Duke Energy representative Jeff Brooks talks with WRAL News about the effort to restore power on Friday.
WRAL
'Rolling blackouts' leave more than 159,000 North Carolinians without power as temperatures reach dangerous lows
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Christmas weekend got off to a bumpy start for many in the Triangle, where outages meant lack of heat for people staying inside on a day where an arctic blast of cold air blanketed the southeast. Saturday morning temperatures dipped into single-digit wind chills, with...
Comments / 0