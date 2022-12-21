Meadville leaders talk fire funds, truck repairs

The Meadville Board of Aldermen, in following the recommendations of Certified Public Accountant Bernell McGehee — who annually reviews the municipality’s finances — voted on Tuesday, Dec. 13 to alter the way it deposits fire funds. Town attorney Will Halford said the issue involved one bank account that currently accepts two pots of money for municipal fire protection — state rebate funds and ad valorem tax collections. “What you want to accomplish, based on this recommendation, is to separate those revenue streams into two accounts,” Halford said in his review of the matter at hand. Town Clerk Leslie Thompson said the separation was more of a housekeeping matter than anything else and would allow her to properly record interest payments in a timely fashion. “I think that is a great idea in that we are clarifying this and making sure the process is what it needs to be for the town,” Halford continued. Mayor Lane B. Reed also recommended the panel accept the accounting change, with the three members present — Charles Calcote, Kay Scott and Josh Scott — voting to approve the matter. Alderman Bart Jones arrived late for the meeting and did not vote on this matter while Alderman David Scarbrough was not present for the session. In another matter related to the town’s fire service, a discussion ensued in regards to repairs to a municipal fire truck, which was damaged in a tire blowout earlier this year. The issue involved repairs to the wheel well of the truck — estimated to cost $1,253.50 with the town’s insurance deductible set at $1,000. Alderman Kay Scott asked if the town was thinking about absorbing the cost since the deductible was relatively close to the cost of the repairs. If that was the case, Alderman Josh Scott indicated the repair would likely be funded from the town’s fire department repair budget, which presently stands at $3,411.06. In the end, the board opted not to file for the work under its insurance coverage and cover the cost from the municipal budget. Also during the meeting, Meadville Fire Chief Thomas “Bo” Sullivan indicated he was thinking about retiring by the end of January. “This would give you time to find someone else and there are several people in the fire department that are quite capable of serving as chief,” Sullivan said. “I’m getting too old for this and I was asked to just fill in as chief — and that was seven years ago.” The board took no immediate action on Sullivan’s statement in hopes of convincing him to stay in the volunteer position. In other action, the Meadville Board of Aldermen considered the following business in the meeting: • Following an executive session, Reed recommended the hiring of current Meadville Public Works Director Howard Williams to serve as municipal wastewater operator — pending approval of his license from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and to pay him $500 per month for that work. Additionally, Reed recommended the hiring of Wayne Johnson as the town’s temporary water operator until such time as local officials bring on a permanent operator. Those measures passed on a 4-0 margin. • Voted to advertise for proposals from area financial institutions to serve as town depository for municipal funds as required by statute. • Approved a request by Reed for the town to reapply for state ARPA — American Recovery Plan Act — funds for infrastructure improvements. “We did not receive any funds during the first round of awards, but the idea is to resubmit for future awards with an eye toward the Legislature chipping in some money to supplement the available funds,” Reed said. The town plans to seek those state funds that would match local dollars for infrastructure work along Edison Street as well as the purchase and installation of digital water meters. The panel voted to resubmit the request to MDEQ during January through Dungan Engineering. • Discussed the renewal of group health insurance benefits for three town employees. • Reed asked for the acceptance of a donation from Prime Care Management Co., to the town related to the annual Homochitto River Festival. • Gave approval for Thompson to attend the IIMC — International Institute of Municipal Clerks — conference to be held in Minneapolis, Minn., from May 13 through May 18. • Reed discussed issues with the town’s tennis courts, including a broken ratchet associated with netting and a malfunctioning light. • Authorized a request from the Franklin County High School Beta Club to conduct a “fun run” fund-raiser in late January. The approval was contingent upon review by the police department. The Meadville board’s next meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10.