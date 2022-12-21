Feb. 11, 1943 - Dec. 17, 2022 Richard T. Brumfield Sr., 79, of Meadville, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at New Beginnings PCH, LLC nursing facility in Natchez. He was born to Lee Jewell Brumfield and Bernice Wagger Brumfield on Feb. 11, 1943, in New Orleans, La. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of The Carpenter’s Union. Mr. Brumfield enjoyed hunting, and was a loving father and friend. Preceding him in death were his parents; and five brothers and sisters. Survivors include his children, Richard Brumfield Jr. (Julie), Lee Brumfield, Jay Brumfield (Lillian) and Meghan Brumfield; his brother, Leon Brumfield; his seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. The family extends a special thank you to Rosa and the staff at New Beginnings. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at www.brookhavenfuneralhome.net. Brookhaven Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.